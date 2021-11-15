9-year-old Ezra Blount dies after being severely injured at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival

By Katie Louise Smith

Ezra Blount, the 9-year-old Travis Scott fan who was placed into a medically-induced coma after sustaining serious injuries at Astroworld, has sadly passed away.

Ezra is now the tenth person to have died following the crowd surge at Astroworld festival. His tragic death comes a few days after it was confirmed that 22-year-old concert-goer Bharti Shahani, who had been declared brain dead, had also died a few days after the event.

Ezra attended Astroworld with his father, Treston Blount, and was on his shoulders when the crowd began to surge. As his father passed out, Ezra fell from his shoulders and got lost in the crowd. According to reports, Ezra suffered severe injuries to his liver, kidneys and brain, and was placed into a medically-induced coma on life-support.

Ben Crump, the attorney for Ezra's family, released a statement yesterday (Nov 14) confirming the sad news about Ezra's death: "The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son. This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration. Ezra’s death is absolutely heartbreaking."

The statement continued: "We are committed to seeking answers and justice for the Blount family. But tonight we stand in solidarity with the family, in grief, and in prayer."

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump, co-counsel Alex and Bob Hilliard, and Paul Grinke have issued a statement expressing deep condolences for the death of Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old who was trampled and catastrophically injured at the Astroworld Festival. pic.twitter.com/GInPXgjfg3 — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 15, 2021

Shortly before Ezra passed away, his father Treston spoke to ABC 13 Houston about what happened at Travis Scott's set.

"He was stoked. He was ready to go," Treston said of Ezra. "When I found out that he was a big fan [of Travis Scott], I was like, 'Oh yeah, we gotta go, we gotta go see Travis live.'"

Treston added that they purposely stayed at the back of the crowd when they arrived for Travis' set: "We was in the back, way in the back, and I figured, 'Okay, this is cool,' 'cause the front can get a little wild."

He added: "The countdown started. Everything was cool for a split second. I'm yelling out 'I can't breathe', there's other people around me saying they can't breath. It was definitely a moment where I didn't know what else to do."

9YO Ezra Blount remains on life support today. I sat down with his father last night for a tough conversation. He explains why he brought his young child to #AstroWorld - a festival that NO ONE SHOULD HAVE DIED AT. Story: pic.twitter.com/IjhAYzVKnN — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaOnABC13) November 12, 2021

Last week, TMZ reported that Ezra's family were suing Travis Scott, Live Nation and several other entities for failing "in their duty to protect the health, safety and lives" of all concertgoers.

Ezra's family have also set up a GoFundMe to help cover costs for Ezra's medical bills. $80,000 has been raised so far.

Our thoughts are with Ezra's family, and the families of those who lost their lives at Astroworld.

