28 May 2021, 15:58

By Jazmin Duribe

A moment of silence for Troye Sivan's butt cheeks please.

Troye Sivan has been showing his ass-ets on the 'gram and honestly were not mad at it one bit.

On Friday (May 28), the 'There for You' singer decided to treat his fans to a behind-the-scenes peak of the visuals for his latest music video 'You' with Regard and Tate McCrae.

The music video centres around the wild idea of deep fakes, whereby images can be superimposed onto another body. You've probably seen some scarily real deep fakes on TikTok and it's become a threat to the legitimacy of the images we see online. In the clip, an obsessed fan hacks into Troye, Regard, and Tate’s emails, creating deep fakes of them and eventually becoming them.

Troye Sivan flashes his butt in his You music video
Troye Sivan flashes his butt in his You music video. Picture: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images, @troyesivan via Instagram

For the video, Troye wore a thigh-high red boots (perhaps borrowed from Lil Nas X's 'MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)' video...?) and mesh bodysuit which exposed pretty much everything. Underneath he rocked a coordinating thong which showed his cheeks in all their glory. "Fine I'll get the cheeks out on main," he captioned the image, much to the joy of his fans.

Although we're all probably only thinking about Troye's cheeks right now, deep fakes have become a serious issue in recent years. Speaking about the issue of deep fakes to i-D, Troye said: "I'm trying to imagine a good use of deepfake technology and I’m having a hard time. It’s kind of scary to me. Other than maybe making this music video look cool. Overall though, it’s a technology we should probably approach with caution."

He added: "I've been cautious of what I put on social media for a long time. I grew up online and have had socials since I was probably 12. I feel like there’s this innate feeling within me that knew whatever I put on the internet lasts forever."

"I’m really grateful that I did, because I worry a lot for young people online. The iPad kids. I don’t know if it’ll be innate to them, that they’ll understand [the risks], or if they’ll put everything online and pay for it later. That’s really scary to me."

