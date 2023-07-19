Troye Sivan responds to fans calling out Rush video for lack of body diversity

Troye Sivan says he was nervous to shoot his album cover

By Sam Prance

Troye Sivan has also clapped back at people commenting on his body weight.

Troye Sivan has addressed the criticism and discourse surrounding the lack of body diversity in his viral 'Rush' music video.

Last week (Jul 13), Troye Sivan released his new single 'Rush' and people immediately praised the song and visual for being unapologetically queer. Like the song, the video is all about desire and it's set in the Berlin club scene. However, Troye also came under fire from fans on social media for only featuring muscular, slim and skinny performers in the 'Rush' video.

Troye's close friend and collaborator Charli XCX has since come to his defence. Now, Troye has responded to the backlash.

Troye Sivan responds to fans calling out Rush video for lack of body diversity. Picture: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for Loewe, Universal Music Australia

Speaking to Billboard about the lack of body diversity in the video, Troye said: "I definitely hear the critique."

The 28-year-old then explained: "To be honest, it just wasn’t a thought we had - we obviously weren’t saying, ‘We want to have one specific type of person in the video.’ We just made the video, and there wasn’t a ton of thought put behind that."

Troye then called out an article that made comments about his own weight. He said: "There was this article…and they were talking about [the lack of body diversity] - and in the same sentence, this person said ‘Eat something, you stupid twinks'. That really bummed me out to read that - because I’ve had my own insecurities with my body image."

Troye ended the interview by saying: "I think everyone’s body is as beautiful as it is, including my own, and it just sucks to see people talking about other people’s bodies."

This isn't the first time that Troye has called out people for commenting on his weight. Troye actually suffers from a mild form of Marfan syndrome which is a genetic disorder of the connective tissue. People with Marfan syndrome tend to be skinny.

In the past, Troye has called out people for saying he is "too skinny" and body-shaming him on social media.

