Troye Sivan had a very awkward run in with a fan at the sexual health clinic

By Sam Prance

Troye Sivan opened up about the exchange in a recent TikTok video.

Troye Sivan has just taken to his TikTok account to reveal that he had a hilariously awkward encounter with a fan recently.

It's not out of the ordinary for celebrities to have fan encounters outside of meet and greets. Just recently, Harry Styles' car broke down in front of a fan's house and, while the fan wasn't there, he fed her fish and left her a note. Not to mention, we all saw Grammy award winner and Justin Bieber fan Billie Eilish cry as she met her idol for the first time at Coachella.

However, as odd encounters go, we think that Troye Sivan has just won the race by meeting a fan at a sexual health clinic.

Last week (Jan 18), Troye took to his TikTok page to post a new video. He wrote: "Why does shit from my close friends story on insta feel okay to post on tiktok." Then, in the video, he opened up about his encounter. He said: "Funny story for the close friends. I just got like sexual health full screening and the guy was like, 'Do you want any condoms?'"

He continued: "I was like, 'May as well.' He was like, 'Alright, I'll give you a variety of sizes just in case someone who needs a maxi comes over,' and I was like, 'God I hope so.' We laughed, whatever. Two minutes later, he's like: 'I love your music by the way.' Troye then looks to the camera and pulls a hilariously embarrassed face.

Of course, there is no shame at all in going to a sexual health clinic, so it's great to see artists like Troye be so open about getting tested. That being said, we totally feel his pain.

