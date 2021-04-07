Twenty One Pilots' Scaled and Icy album: Everything we know so far

Twenty One Pilots are back with 'Shy Away'. Here's what we know about the Scaled and Icy tracklist, release date and more.

Twenty One Pilots have started teasing a new era and it looks like their Scaled and Icy album could be one of their best yet.

Ever since Twenty One Pilots ended their Trench album campaign in 2019, fans have been begging for the duo to return with new music. Last year (Apr 9), Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun surprised fans with their single 'Level of Concern' but, since then, the boys have remained tight-lipped about a full project and what people can expect from them next. That is, until now.

Yesterday (Apr 6), new Twenty One Pilots billboards and posters appeared online and fans are now convinced that a brand new album called Scaled and Icy is dropping in a matter of weeks. To add to the excitement, they've just released a new single called 'Shy Away'. With that in mind, here's what we know about it so far.

What is Scaled and Icy? When does it come out/when is it released?

According to posters that surfaced online yesterday (April 6), Scaled and Icy was rumoured to be the name of Twenty One Pilots' new album, which was subsequently confirmed by the band today when they officially announced the album on the socials.

The posters read: "The new album Scaled and Icy, it all happens on May 21st." They also tease artwork, physical cassettes and CDs and a livestream performance.

Fans have also noticed billboards featuring a new Twenty One Pilots logo have started to appear in cities around the world. Not to mention, a site called scaledandicy.com has surfaced online and it takes you to a page called scaledandicy.com/shyaway with a burning animation.

TØP have released 'Shy Away' as the lead single from the album with a brand new video.

Essentially, it looks like we can expect a full Twenty One Pilots project to drop next month on May 21st with 'Shy Away' on it. Scaled and Icy is an anagram of 'Clancy Is Dead' too and the phrase has appeared in code form on the DEMA website. Fans believe that the album will be linked to the DEMA folklore explored in previous TØP projects.

What is the Scaled and Icy tracklist?

1. Good Day

2. Choker

3. Shy Away

4. The Outside

5. Saturday

6. Never Take It

7. Mulberry Street

8. Formidable

9. Bounce Man

10. No Chances

11. Redecorate

What is the Scaled and Icy album artwork?

The below picture is the artwork for the standard CD edition of the album, as listened on the TØP website.

That's all we know for now but we shall keep you posted with any Scaled and Icy updates.