Tyler Joseph explains the meaning behind Twenty One Pilots' Shy Away lyrics

By Sam Prance

Twenty One Pilots' Shy Away lyrics were inspired by Tyler Joseph's younger brother Jay Joseph.

Skeleton clique assemble! Twenty One Pilots have returned with another banger but what do their 'Shy Away' lyrics mean?

Yesterday (Apr 8), Twenty One Pilots sent fans into meltdown after people spotted TØP billboards in various cities all around the world. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun later announced that they are releasing their sixth studio album, Scaled and Icy, on May 21st with a livestream experience. Not only that but they also put out the album's lead single 'Shy Away'.

Fans are already living for the band's new sound and now Tyler Joseph has explained the meaning behind 'Shy Away'.

What do Twenty One Pilots' 'Shy Away' lyrics mean?

Twenty One Pilot Shy Away lyrics: The meaning explained. Picture: Fueled By Ramen

Discussing the song with Jack Saunders, Taylor revealed: "I’ve just been having a good time, playing some guitar for the first time, ever. I think nothing is more inspiring than learning a new instrument that I’ve never played before, specifically, the electric guitar and I had my younger brother [Jay Joseph] over, he’s like “Hey, I wanna watch your process from start to finish, how do you start a song, how do you record a song, how to you write a song?"

He then added: "[I] just kinda came up with the beginnings of the song, almost as a tutorial for him on how to layout a song, how to start it, how to record it, how to produce it out. Lyrically, it kinda turned out to talk about being an older brother and how the only tougher than trying to figure out what your own purpose is, is watching someone you love try to figure out their purpose."

Tyler also said: "This track means a lot to me for a few other reasons as well, the majority of this record was written and produced in my own studio. And specifically for Josh, […] this is the first time that he’s recorded drums all on his own, no engineer, no one helping him at all […]. We were working from across the country at the time."

In other words, we have Jay Joseph to thank for Twenty One Pilots' new single.

Read TØP's full 'Shy Away' lyrics below

VERSE 1

When I get home

You better not be there

We're placin' bets you won't

PRE-CHORUS

Shed your modesty

And the only thing to leave behind

Is your own skin on the floor

CHORUS

Don't you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin' for that feelin'

Just like an "I love you" (Ooh, ooh)

That isn't words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote, that's never heard (Ah-ah-ah)

Don't you (Ssh)

VERSE 2

When you get home

You barely recognize the pictures

They put in a frame

PRE-CHORUS

'Cause you shed your modеsty

Don't circle the track

Take what you havе

And leave your skin on the floor

CHORUS

Don't you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin' for that feelin'

Just like an "I love you" (Ooh, ooh)

That isn't words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)

That's never heard

VERSE 3

When I get home

Boy, you better not be there

You're long gone

PRE-CHORUS

You shed your modesty

Don't circle the track

Just break the cycle in half

And leave your skin on the floor

CHORUS

Don't you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Manifest a ceiling

When you shy away (Ah-ah-ah)

Searchin' for that feelin'

Just like an "I love you" (Ooh, ooh)

That isn't words (Ooh, ooh)

Like a song he wrote (Ah-ah-ah)

That's never heard

That's never heard (Ah-ah-ah, ah-ah-ah)

OUTRO

An "I love you"

That isn't words

Like a song he wrote

That's never heard

Don't you shy away