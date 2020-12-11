Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following BLM controversy

11 December 2020, 15:40

By Sam Prance

Tyler Joseph faced backlash after joking about not using his platform to speak up in support of Black Lives Matter.

Twenty One Pilots singer Tyler Joseph has publicly apologised for his silence on Black Lives Matter and controversial jokes.

Earlier this year (Sep 3), Tyler Joseph came under fire after posting a set of photos of him wearing a pair of platform trainers, alongside the caption: "you guys keep asking me to use my platforms. feels good to dust these bad boys off." The tweet appeared to be a joke about TØP fans repeatedly asking Tyler to use his platform to speak out on important issues.

READ MORE: Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph faces backlash over "tone-deaf" joke

Tyler apologised shortly afterwards but now he's taken to Twitch to speak at length about how sorry he is for his actions.

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following Black Lives Matter controversy
Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph says he’s not racist following Black Lives Matter controversy. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KROQ, @tylerjoseph via Twitch

This week (Dec 8), Tyler said: "It was wrong and I shouldn’t have done it. I see now how I could have hurt some people, and it did hurt people. I wish I could take it back, but I can’t and I’m truly sorry. I hope you can forgive me for it. I know some people will feel like this isn’t enough of an apology and I understand that."

Tyler then continued: "What I want to do is clear something up, in hopes that it happens less. I know I’m not a racist person, I know that about myself. Not just because of the words I say but also because of my actions".

He also revealed that he started a non-profit that helps "disadvantaged" five years ago.

Tyler ended the video by saying: "I want you to know that I’m an ally, an advocate and a supporter of black lives in ways you may never know. I’m not talking about this as an excuse for what I’ve done, said and tweeted. I still come back around and know I was wrong, I shouldn’t have done it and I’m sorry.”

Latest Twenty One Pilots News

Josh Dun

Josh Dun: Everything You Need To Know About The Twenty One Pilots Drummer
Twenty One Pilots A Star Is Born

Twenty One Pilots And Lady Gaga Fans Are Fighting Over This ‘A Star Is Born’ Poster
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Fans Are Creating ‘Trench’ Memes And They're Out Of Control
Twenty One Pilots

QUIZ: Can You Match The 'Trench' Lyric To The Song?

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Twenty One Pilots' Fans Think The 'Smithereens' Lyrics Are About Jenna Joseph

Trending on PopBuzz

Thomas Doherty: Facts about the Gossip Girl star

Thomas Doherty: 14 facts about the Gossip Girl actor you should know

TV & Film

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? People think he served in the military thanks to a viral meme

Is Harry Styles a war veteran? The viral military meme explained

Harry Styles

Taylor Swift Woodvale: All the third Folklore album theories explained

What is Woodvale? Taylor Swift fans think a third Folklore album is coming

Taylor Swift

Apple Music Replay: How to find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

Apple Music Replay: Find your Top Artists and Top Songs stats

News

PopBuzz's 20 Best Singles of 2020.

The 20 best singles of 2020

Features

High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

High School Musical: The Series season 2: Release date, cast and news about the Disney+ show

News