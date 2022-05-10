Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

10 May 2022, 17:28

By Sam Prance

Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' is now the official lead single from Top Gun: Maverick.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tyler Joseph has just revealed that Twenty One Pilots were originally meant to be part of the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Ever since the Top Gun sequel was first announced, fans have been desperate to know who would be behind the music. The original film's soundtrack spawned Berlin's iconic Number 1 hit 'Take My Breath Away' and, this month (May 3), Lady Gaga released 'Hold My Hand' as Top Gun: Maverick's lead single. She has also composed the film's score with Hanz Zimmer.

However, it looks as though the initial Maverick soundtrack was very different. Tyler Joseph claims that TØP were involved.

READ MORE: Twenty One Pilots and Lady Gaga fans are fighting over this A Star Is Born poster

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack
Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KROQ, Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to KROQ radio, Tyler Joseph said: "I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone." He then added: "That trailer's been out for three years so there's been overhauls. I was part of that." In other words, Tom allegedly replaced TØP with Gaga.

Tyler then continued: "I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing." He also said: "It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap."

However, a source has since told Billboard that "Twenty One Pilots were never officially involved in the soundtrack".

Who did you want on the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack?

WATCH: Dove Cameron Says Her Ex Was A "Bad Kisser"

Latest Twenty One Pilots News

Josh Dun

Josh Dun: Everything You Need To Know About The Twenty One Pilots Drummer
Twenty One Pilots A Star Is Born

Twenty One Pilots And Lady Gaga Fans Are Fighting Over This ‘A Star Is Born’ Poster
Twenty One Pilots

Twenty One Pilots Fans Are Creating ‘Trench’ Memes And They're Out Of Control
Twenty One Pilots

QUIZ: Can You Match The 'Trench' Lyric To The Song?

Warner Music Group's Annual GRAMMY Celebration - Arrivals

Twenty One Pilots' Fans Think The 'Smithereens' Lyrics Are About Jenna Joseph

Trending on PopBuzz

Halsey reveals she's been diagnosed with multiple health conditions.

Halsey shares health update and reveals PoTS and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis

Halsey

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

Dylan O’Brien reportedly in the running to replace Ezra Miller as The Flash

News

Is it 10am or 2pm?

Is it 10am or 2pm? People are divided over this viral time question on TikTok

Viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

Jesse Williams opens up about nude scenes in Take Me Out after Twitter videos go viral

News

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's adopting with new partner G Flip.

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause responds to rumours she's planning to adopt with new partner G Flip

Selling Sunset

Kendall Jenner slammed for guilt-tripping Kourtney over Scott right after she got engaged

Kendall Jenner called out for guilt-tripping Kourtney Kardashian after she got engaged to Travis Barker

News