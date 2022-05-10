Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise "fired" Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack

By Sam Prance

Lady Gaga's 'Hold My Hand' is now the official lead single from Top Gun: Maverick.

Tyler Joseph has just revealed that Twenty One Pilots were originally meant to be part of the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

Ever since the Top Gun sequel was first announced, fans have been desperate to know who would be behind the music. The original film's soundtrack spawned Berlin's iconic Number 1 hit 'Take My Breath Away' and, this month (May 3), Lady Gaga released 'Hold My Hand' as Top Gun: Maverick's lead single. She has also composed the film's score with Hanz Zimmer.

However, it looks as though the initial Maverick soundtrack was very different. Tyler Joseph claims that TØP were involved.

Tyler Joseph says Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots from the Top Gun Maverick soundtrack. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for KROQ, Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo

Speaking to KROQ radio, Tyler Joseph said: "I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them and then I believe Tom Cruise just came in and just fired everyone." He then added: "That trailer's been out for three years so there's been overhauls. I was part of that." In other words, Tom allegedly replaced TØP with Gaga.

Tyler then continued: "I saw some scenes. They brought me in to show me some scenes and stuff, and I actually don’t think I started writing." He also said: "It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie of what they were looking for and stuff then I kind of got word that there was a wholesale swap."

However, a source has since told Billboard that "Twenty One Pilots were never officially involved in the soundtrack".

