Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

The Years & Years frontman talks Night Call, star signs and his bizarre run-in with Liam Gallagher

Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander has had a lot to celebrate recently. His latest album, Night Call, went straight to number 1 here in the UK, which is all the more remarkable given it's his first album to hit the top spot since re-launching Years & Years as a solo project.

The album follows an incredible 12 months after Olly wowed fans with his performance in the lead role of It's A Sin, the critically-acclaimed, Russell T Davis drama series which followed a group of 20-something friends navigating their way through London in the '80s during the HIV/AIDs epidemic.

Then followed a performance with Elton John at the Brit Awards last year and more recently a camp-as-tits televised New Years Eve show featuring Kylie Minogue, which was so damn sexy nearly 200 people complained about Olly's dancing and outfits. What completely iconic behaviour, tbh.

Years & Years Olly Alexander Portrait Mode. Picture: PopBuzz

To celebrate the release of Night Call, Olly paid a visit to PopBuzz HQ to have a chat and paint a self-portrait in a little series we like to call Portrait Mode.

In our conversation, Olly spilled the tea on the new album, including which new song is his favourite and the meaning behind the album artwork, in which Olly reimagines himself as a mermaid. We also got the low down on how Olly felt after meeting and performing with his idols Elton John and Kylie Minogue, as well as his most bizarre celebrity encounter with Liam Gallagher from Oasis.

All that and Olly shares his thoughts on star signs, ghosts, aliens, fashion faux pas and so much more! Hit play on the video at the top of this page to watch the full interview or head over to the PopBuzz YouTube channel.