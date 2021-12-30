22 iconic songs that turn 10 in 2022

By Sam Prance

Taylor Swift? Rihanna? Nicki Minaj? 2012 gave us so many bops.

It's hard to believe it but 2022 is just hours away from us which means that it's almost officially a whole 10 years since 2012.

2012 was an iconic year for music. Not only did it see huge stars like Lana Del Rey, Frank Ocean and Little Mix release their debut albums, but it also marked the return of beloved artists like Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Justin Bieber. Not to mention, there was brilliant music from the likes of One Direction, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar and many more living legends.

With that in mind, what better time than now to take a trip down memory lane and revisit 22 of the best bops and bangers turning 12 in 2022. We must warn you in advance that this list will make you feel old. Please read with caution.

22 iconic songs that turn 10 in 2022. Picture: Cash Money Records, Schoolboy, Syco

1) Taylor Swift - 'I Knew You Were Trouble'

Any song from Red could feature on this list. 'I Knew You Were Trouble' wins though because it has a dubstep breakdown. What could be more 2012 than that?

2) Rihanna - 'Diamonds'

"Find light in the beautiful sea, I choose to be happy" is a perfect pop lyric.

3) Icona Pop - 'I Love It (feat. Charli XCX)'

If you weren't screaming "I don't care, I love it" at the top of your lungs in 2012, what were you doing?

4) Justin Bieber - 'Boyfriend'

Did I used to dream about eating fondue with Justin because of this song? Maybe so.

5) Little Mix - 'Wings'

This is how you do a debut single. 10 years on and Little Mix are now one of the biggest girl groups of all time.

6) Frank Ocean - 'Thinkin Bout You'

The falsetto on the chorus is some of the best falsettos ever recorded.

7) One Direction - 'Kiss You'

From the stadium ready chorus to Harry and Zayn literally singing "let me kiss you", what's not to love?

8) Nicki Minaj - 'Starships'

A song that made it physically impossible to go to the beach without proclaiming "let's go the beach, beach" out loud.

9) Lana Del Rey - 'Summertime Sadness'

2012 belonged to Lana Del Rey and 'Summertime Sadness' is quintessential Lana.

10) Katy Perry - 'Wide Awake'

Reflective, understated and moving, 'Wide Awake' is the perfect song for when you're having a main character moment.

11) Swedish House Mafia - 'Don't You Worry Child (feat. John Martin'

You couldn't go to a club in 2012 without hearing 'Don't You Worry Child' blast at full volume.

12) Macklemore & Ryan Lewis - 'Thrift Shop (feat. Wanz)'

You couldn't turn on the radio in 2012 without hearing 'Thrift Shop' on repeat 24/7.

13) PSY - 'Gagnam Style'

Yes. You are reading that correctly. 'Gagnam Style' is now a decade old. Can you remember the choreography?

14) Solange - 'Losing You'

'Losing You' is just as mesmerising now as it was in 2012. Heartbreak has never sounded so good.

15) Cher Lloyd - 'Want U Back'

Music was better when Cher Lloyd was on the charts.

16) will.i.am - 'Scream & Shout (feat. Britney Spears)'

Any song in which Britney Spears introduces herself as "Britney, bitch" is a banger.

17) Grimes - 'Genesis'

Grimes did what needed to be done with 'Genesis'.

18) Flo Rida - 'Wild Ones (feat. Sia)'

They don't make songs like this anymore.

19) Miguel - 'Adorn'

The best love song meets sex jam since Marvin Gaye's 'Sexual Healing'.

20) Kendrick Lamar - 'Swimming Pools (Drank)'

10 years on and 'Swimming Pools (Drank)' still sounds just as fresh as it did in 2012.

21) Marina and the Diamonds - 'Primadonna'

The moment the beat kicks in. Ah, that's history!

22) Sky Ferreira - 'Everything Is Embarrassing'

Sky Ferreira release music again challenge.

What's your favourite song from 2012? Did we miss any?

