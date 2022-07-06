Aaron Smith: ‘Jennifer Aniston is and always will be my crush’ | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

Scottish rising star Aaron Smith tries his hand at being an influencer in LA for the music video to new single 'You'. To celebrate its release, Aaron takes a trip down memory lane to answer PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

My favourite movie is definitely Rush Hour 2! It never gets old.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Happiness.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I started travelling a lot at 18. It really helped me discover a lot about who I am and gave me a lot of inspiration to write about.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Jennifer Aniston is and always will be my crush. She’s in all of my favourite films.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I definitely don’t remember my 16th birthday.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Tomatoes.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14 and why?

Friends. It was always good at cheering me up.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I always have to put my shopping trolley at the bit where they should go. A lot of people leave them, so I just collect everyone’s trolleys on the way back to the car as I feel weird if I don’t.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

John Mayer, I’d love to experience what it’s like to be incredibly good looking and shit hot on the guitar.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend when I was 11 was Filipe, who was my friend from school. He was from Poland and was the nicest guy. I used to be very good at speaking Polish but not anymore.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Vaping and binge eating.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Being overweight and having no friends. Comes and goes.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I always wanted to be a footballer. Still love to play but just didn’t [get a] chance to pursue it.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I would say that my deadly sin I’m most guilty of is greed. I always think that materialistic things will buy me happiness but that’s never the case.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Bon Iver, John Mayer, Kevin Hart, MDmotivator, Morgan Freeman and Jennifer Aniston.

Aaron Smith. Picture: Outside Organisation

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Netflix, family, food, silence and my bed.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Driven, impatient, obsessive, and sensitive.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Level of Concern' - Twenty One Pilots, 'Spirit of Radio' - Rush, and 'Hymn for the Weekend' - Coldplay.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Have a cut with Chainsmokers. Not want for anything.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My dog Bruno, he’s a Boston terrier. He’s got me through some tough times. He’s my best friend.

