Alexander 23: ‘Things I can’t live without? Kacey Musgraves’ | My Life In 20

Alexander 23. Picture: Julian Burgueno

By Woodrow Whyte

Alexander 23 takes a trip down memory lane in My Life In 20

How do you follow co-writing one of the best selling songs of 2021 with pop's brightest and most popular young star? Well, if you're Alexander 23, you go and write a hit single for yourself.

After years of self-producing his own music, Alexander is coming for the crown in 2022. After co-writing mega hit 'Good 4 U' with Olivia Rodrigo and producer Dan Nigro, and earning himself a Grammy Award nomination in the process, Alexander got the band back together to write 'Hate Me If It Helps', with Olivia listed as a co-songwriter and Dan as co-producer.

Revealing the inspiration behind the song, Alexander said the song came to life as he was dealing with the demise of a monumental relationship. “I’d gotten to a point where I realised that I loved this person enough that I didn’t care what it took for them to feel better after the breakup — so if blaming me gets them to where they need to be, I’m totally okay with that."

To celebrate the release of 'Hate Me If It Helps', we asked Alexander to take a trip down memory lane with our My Life In 20 questions. Find those after the jump and watch the video below.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Memento because it's really confusing and I’d have no idea when it starts or ends so it would just feel like one super long, sick movie.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without preparing?

The importance of always surrounding yourself with at least five different beverages at any time.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18 I dropped out of college to pursue music. I got to travel the country playing in bands and learned a ton about myself and the world. After that year, I knew with 100% certainty that I needed to pursue a career in music.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I don't know her name but there was this girl who worked at my local Chipotle who I was really in love with. It could’ve been because she fed me everyday but I still think about her.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I got my license and drove straight to Taco Bell. It was awesome.

Alexander23. Picture: Stefan Kohli

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I hate to admit it, but I didn’t fully understand the greatness of The Beatles until I got older. Maybe it was just because my girlfriend at the time was obsessed with them and I wanted to be an asshole. I don’t know but regardless I am incredibly inspired by them now.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

South Park. They just got me (still do).

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m not superstitious, but I am a little stitious. Right before shows, me and my drummer, Tyler, do 23 pushups. It gets us fired up but also sometimes backfires and makes me out of breath right before I have to sing lol.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

LeBron James. I just wanna feel how it feels to be in a superhuman body like that. Gimme one game on the Lakers in Bron’s body, I’m dropping a 50 piece.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend since (and before) I was 11 is my homie Greg. I remember in elementary school he used to wear Puma head to toe every day and he convinced everyone (including myself) he had a Puma sponsorship.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

I hope I’m on my phone less, but that feels like its only gonna get worse.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

Man, I was terrified of porcupines. Don’t think I’ve ever seen one.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A singing guitar guy.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Envy. Mostly results in me buying guitars and synths so could be worse honestly.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Dolly Parton, Kurt Cobain, Balaji Srinivasan, Michelle Obama, Tim Robinson, and Michael Jordan.

Alexander 23. Picture: Julian Burgueno

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Oxygen, hydrogen, carbon, nitrogen, and Kacey Musgraves.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

I am Alexander 23.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'True Love Will Find You In the End' - Daniel Johnston, 'Pepas' - Farruko, and 'Sex With Me' - Rihanna.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Touring in Asia and dunking a basketball with two hands.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Carmela Soprano.