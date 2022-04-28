Bentley Robles: ‘I moved into a drug house at 18. I ended up getting scabies’ | My Life In 20

Bentley Robles. Picture: Jen Trahan

By Woodrow Whyte

Bentley Robles, the emerging pop talent from New York, answers PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions. The new single 'i hate the weekend' is now available on all streaming services.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Omg - the Hannah Montana movie. No joke I watched it in theatres as a teen like 5 times. The intro scene, Lily’s birthday party fiasco, the hot slow motion part where Miley flips her extensions in a field as hot horse guy rides by... iconic.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without preparing?

The Hannah Montana movie. Just kidding! Honestly any woman pop star that has ever existed. I’ve sat multiple friends down and walked them through the forming of Fifth Harmony, Camila’s exit and their individual careers since. With visual aids.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Getting Scabies. I was determined to move out right at 18 because I have strict Mexican parents and I wanted to Nelly Furtado fly like a bird. But I decided to fly into a $400/month room rental in a (no joke) drug house. I ended up getting scabies and not being able to shower because they were growing weed in the tub.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

My manager Mike at Anchor Blue may they rest in peace (the store, not the guy). He was 32 and wore the skinniest of jeans that made my teeny little heart burst. I even wrote a song about him that year, should I drop the link?

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

It was epic, I was performing in High School Musical at the Grove Theatre. We had a show then the cast took me to John’s Incredible Pizza to get drunk off pepperoni.

READ MORE: Gregory Dillon: ‘Describe myself in four words? Cries after sex often’

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

SLEEP. Sleeping is so fucking fun. Wow just thinking about it makes me smile. At 15, I used to stay up and/or sneak out almost every night. I took the screen off my window so many times that it eventually couldn’t go back on. It’s still missing to this day. Sorry Dad.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Hands down Desperate Housewives. I remember watching the premiere with a Little Caesars hot and ready on my lap. I LIVED for the drama, also the gay son storyline was mirroring my reality at the time. I’m surprised me watching that show wasn’t enough of a coming out for my parents.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Okay first off, 13 is my fav number. It feels more lucky than unlucky to me. I’m not very superstitious but I’ve made a wish on 11:11 a couple times.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Someone who doesn’t feel so much. I would love to make more decisions day to day without always thinking about everybody else’s feelings. That and not stressing out over conversations I had with people 6 years ago. That would be so dope!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

His name was Scott and he was my neighbour. I’m pretty sure he’s gay now. We did very light gay stuff a few times. Not sexually but we would role play final fantasy in my backyard and took turns being the girl in order to add a love interest element. He moved before we turned 12. Sad day.

READ MORE: Alexander 23: ‘Things I can’t live without? Kacey Musgraves’

Bentley Robles. Picture: Jen Trahan

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Second guessing myself. I need to get better at being confident in what I can do and what I bring to the table. I could benefit from a bit more confidence in every aspect of my life.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I have Trypophobia and its seriously my own personal hell. It’s a fear of clusters, small holes or bumps. I will occasionally see something that triggers it and it’ll ruin my day. It has haunted me forever. Feel free to type it into google image search and see what I mean.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A singer. So, I guess I nailed it? I’ve been writing and recording songs since I was like 7. I used to do it on a cassette tape recorder and went by the name “Ray” Robles. I have no idea where I got that from, but I loved it.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Probably lust? I just went on Bibleinfo.com and I don’t really feel like any “manifest” in my life but, sex is fun and I like having it. I also like having it with men so that’s a double whammy. Sorry Jesus.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

My homophobic aunt that told me my tattoos are her biggest sadness and 5 hired actors to pretend I am a rich millionaire. Actually, 4 actors, I would invite my friend Steph, she makes really good dip.

READ MORE: Chloe Moriondo: ‘I read a lot of Supernatural fanfiction it was very embarrassing’

Bentley Robles. Picture: Jen Trahan

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My 2 chihuahuas Cash & Lulu, Valentina hot sauce, air pods & strong internet.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Psychotically sensitive but sexy.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

This is such an evil question; how dare you ask this? 3!? Ok. 'Clavado En Un Bar' by Maná, 'Never Be The Same' by Camila Cabello and 'Fembot' by Robyn. Honestly any song by Robyn is interchangeable.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Go to Italy and have so much pasta I have to be hospitalised, and become a world-famous pop star.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Espresso. I’m a quad shot twice a day kind of guy. Like, is this a rush of energy I’m feeling? Or is it a stroke? That’s part of the fun.

Listen to 'i hate the weekend' on Spotify