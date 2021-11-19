30 Adele lyrics from '30' for your next Instagram caption

By Jazmin Duribe

All the best lyrics from Adele's latest album 30.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The wait is over! Adele's long-awaited fourth studio album 30 has officially landed and you'll fall in love with every single song.

It's been six long years since we've had some fresh music from the 'Hometown Glory' singer, and in October, Adele blessed us with her first single 'Easy On Me'. Unsurprisingly, 'Easy On Me' was an instant hit, immediately soaring to No. 1, and breaking Spotify streaming records.

30, which is Adele's first album since the end of her marriage to Simon Konecki, is something completely different from what we've heard from her previously. Yet it still evokes the kind of emotions that make you want to slowly slide down a wall with a glass of red wine in your hand. Naturally, that makes the perfect material for Instagram captions.

So, we've combed through every 30 track for the best lyrics so you don't have to. Are you ready? Here's the best lyrics from Adele's new album 30 for your Instagram captions.

READ MORE: What are Adele's My Little Love lyrics about? The meaning and her son's voicenotes explained

30 Adele lyrics from '30' for your next Instagram caption. Picture: NBC, Melted Stone

For when you're knee deep in your feelings…

1) "I'll be taking flowers to the cemetery of my heart." – 'Strangers by Nature'

2) "I had good intentions and the highest hopes." – 'Easy On Me'

3) "I'm findin' it hard to be here sincerely." – 'My Little Love'

4) "I know there is hope in these waters but I can't bring myself to swim." – 'Easy On Me'

5) "I'm hanging by a thread." – 'Cry Your Heart Out'

6) "Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get." – 'Hold On'

7) "Painting walls with all my secret tears." – 'To Be Loved'

For when you want to indirect your ex…

8) "Oh, I hope that someday I'll learn." – 'Strangers by Nature'

9) "I have nothin' to feel no more, I can't even cry." – 'Cry Your Heart Out'

10) "I'll make time for you." – 'Oh My God'

11) "Wish that I would let you break my walls." – 'Oh My God'

12) "I can make your heart my home." – 'Can I Get It'

13) "Love is a game for fools to play." – 'Love Is a Game'

READ MORE: Is Adele going on tour? Here's why you probably won't see 30 live

CBS

For your post-breakup thirst trap…

14) "Please stop callin' me, it's exhausting." – 'Cry Your Heart Out'

15) "'Cause this is trouble, but it feels right." – 'Oh My God'

16) "Teetering on the edge of Heaven and Hell." – 'Oh My God'

17) "Everybody wants somethin', you just want me." – 'I Drink Wine'

18) "I am a grown woman and I do what I want to do." – 'Oh My God'

19) "I don't have to explain myself to you." – 'Oh My God'

For your loved-up couple pics…

20) "And without your love, I'm hollow." – 'Can I Get It'

21) "When I'm out at a party, I'm just excited to get home and dream about you." – 'All Night Parking'

22) "Because I long to live under your spell." – 'Can I Get It'

23) "No one knows what it's like to be us." – 'Strangers by Nature'

24) "I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе." – 'My Little Love'

25) "Lovin' you was a breakthrough." – 'Woman Like Me'

CBS

For when you want a philosophical caption for your selfies…

26) "Will I ever get there?" – 'Strangers by Nature'

27) "My heart speaks in puzzle and codes I've been trying my whole life to solve." – 'Love Is a Game'

28) "When you're in doubt, go at your own pace." – 'Cry Your Heart Out'

29) "All love is devout, no feeling is a waste." – 'Cry Your Heart Out'

30) "I hope I learn to get over myself." – 'I Drink Wine'

CBS

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.