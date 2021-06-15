100 lyrics about sex that are too explicit for radio

By Jazmin Duribe

If you're looking for a song about sex, welcome, you've come to the right place.

Do you ever just hear a lyric that makes you sweat a little and gives you heart palpitations? Gone are the days that we would only hear men making music about their sexual exploits, thanks to the likes of Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj and more, we're seeing a lot more lyrics about female pleasure. It's not just in rap or hip-hop, though, the filthy lyrics are spread across all genres.

Luckily for you, we've done some digging and curated a list of the best explicit songs. Some of these songs are so dirty, in fact, that they would NEVER make it to radio. Add them to your sex playlist, or simply sit back and enjoy. So, buckle up, it's about to be a filthy ride…

Lyrics you probably don't want your mother to hear…

1) "I don't wanna spit, I wanna gulp, I wanna gag, I wanna choke / I want you to touch that lil' dangly thing that swing in the back of my throat" – 'WAP', Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

2) "I want you to slap me and call me naughty / Put a beltsander against my skin / I want to feel pain all over my body / Can’t wait to be punished for my sins" – Green Day, 'Dominated Love Slave'

3) "Do you like the way I flick my tongue or nah? / You can ride my face until you're drippin' cum" – Ty Dolla $ign featuring Wiz Khalifa and DJ Mustard, 'Or Nah'

4) "I gave you the messiest head / You give me the messiest head" – Halsey, 'Lie'

5) "Pu-pu-pussy for breakfast, that's how I start my day / My dick is a pen, it's written all over her face" – Jeremih (feat. Lil Wayne), 'All The Time'

6) "Careless whispers, eye fuckin', bitin' ass / Neck, ears, hair, legs, eating ass / Your pussy's too good, I need to crash / Your titties, let 'em out, free at last" – Kanye West, 'I'm In It'

7) "But the way you touchin' on me in the club / Rubbin' on my miniature" – Selena Gomez, 'Good for You (feat. A$AP Rocky)'

8) "Said her pussy so good / And her pussy so sweet / I don't wanna wake up / I want it flowing through my streams" – Travis Scott, 'Wake Up'

9) "Suck up on that clit until that pussy got a hickie baby" – City Girls (feat. Cardi B), 'Twerk'

10) "Let a young n*gga come play in your throat / Deep stroke your throat 'til I make you choke" – BRS Kash, 'Throat Baby (Go Baby)'

'WAP' – Cardi B (feat. Megan Thee Stallion). Picture: Atlantic

Lyrics straight from your sex playlist…

11) "I feel like fucking something" – Doja Cat (feat. SZA), 'Kiss Me More'

12) "Make that pussy pop and do it how I want it" – The Weeknd, 'Often'

13) "Wanna put your lips in places, oh / The sun don't shine there" – Lizzo, 'Lingerie'

14) "I put it in my mouth and suck it out like edamame" – Doja Cat, 'Juicy'

15) "No jeans, take em off, wanna feel your skin" – Rihanna, 'Skin'

16) "I can't wait to rev you up. Faster than you can say ferrari. Tearin' up the gravel, watch you unravel" – Lady Gaga, 'Ayo'

17) "When I wake up in the morning up under you, and only you" – Justin Bieber, 'All That Matters'

18) "That dick make my soul smile / That dick make me so damn proud" – Jhene Aiko, 'P*$$Y Fairty (OTW)'

19) "Every Saturday night I get dressed up to ride for you, baby" – Lana Del Rey, 'Burning Desire'

20) "Send chills up and down your spine / Juices flowing down your thigh" – Ginuwine, 'Pony'

'Kiss Me More' – Doja Cat (feat. SZA). Picture: Kemosabe, RCA

Lyrics for when you're in your feelings…

21) "Nobody had me the way you did, had my eyes rolling back, had me arching my back" – Ariana Grande, 'Thinking Bout You'

22) "And your head looks good, I wanna love it so much" – Years & Years, 'Foundation'

23) "My shirt looks so good when it's just hanging off your back / And she said use your hands and my spare time / We've got one thing in common it's this tongue of mine" – The 1975, 'Sex'

24) "Come alive on the driver's side / So close I taste your breath / Your lips go dry, but they're sweet inside" – Jimmy Eat World, 'Night Drive'

25) "I don't like them innocent / I don't want no face fresh / Want them wearing leather / Begging, let me be your taste test" – Halsey, 'Ghost'

26) "Push me up against the wall, don't take it easy / You like it hard like me, it's what you need / Let's get naked and explore our inner secrets" – Zayn, 'TiO'

27) "I want to sit on it / So tell me why you deserve it" – Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Ari Lennox), 'On It'

28) "You can keep your hands on me / Touch me right there, rock my body" – Ciara, 'Body Party'

29) "Had me cummin' back to back, yeah / Grab you by your neck, yeah / Tell you arch your back, yeah" – Summer Walker, 'Deeper'

30) "I bet you love me more after that first fuck" – Jhené Niko & 6LACK, 'First Fuck'

'Partition' – Beyoncé. Picture: Columbia

Lyrics you can dance to…

31) "I let him hit it 'cause he slang cocaine / He toss my salad like his name Romaine" – Nicki Minaj, 'Anaconda'

32) "He popped all my buttons and he ripped my blouse / He Monica Lewinski'd all on my gown" – Beyoncé, 'Partition'

33) "Mouth wide open like I was at the dentist / Mouth wide open, put it so deep I can't speak a sentence" – Cupcakke, 'Deepthroat'

34) Weave long, pussy bald, suck his dick through his drawers" – Cardi B, 'She Bad (feat. YG)'

35) "I want to run naked in a rainstorm / Make love in a train cross-country / You put this in me / So now what, so now what?" – Madonna, 'Justify My Love'

36) "And boy, got me walkin' side to side" – Ariana Grande (feat. Nicki Minaj), 'Side To Side'

37) "Call me big daddy won't you back that ass up" – Drake, 'Practice'

38) "Let me lay it on the line / I've got a little freakiness inside / And you know that a man has gotta deal with it" – Sugababes, 'Freak Like Me'

39) "Phone before you come, I need to shave my chocha / You do or you don’t or you will or won’t ya / Go downtown and eat it like a vulture" – Missy Elliott, 'Work It'

40) "Play with my food, play with my tits / No game so the money make me play with my clit" – City Girls, 'Pussy Talk'

'positions' – Ariana Grande. Picture: Republic

Lyrics that'll make you sweat…

41) "You wanna make me cum, cum, cum, cum, cum" – Summer Walker, 'Stretch You Out (feat. A Boogie With a Hoodie)'

42) "I’m gonna bed into you like a cat beds into a beanbag / Turn you inside out and lick you like a crisp packet" – Alt-J, 'Every Other Freckle'

43) "You showed up after work I'm bathing your body / Touch you in places only I know / You're wet and you’re warm just like our bathwater / Can we make love before you go" – Frank Ocean, 'Pyramids'

44) "I wanna knock your block off, get my rocks off / Blow your socks off, make sure your G spots soft" – LL Cool J, 'Doin' It'

45) "You and me baby ain’t nothin' but mammals / So let’s do it like they do it on the Discovery Channel" – Bloodhound Gang, 'The Bad Touch'

46) "I’ll take you to the candy shop / I’ll let you lick the lollipop / Go ‘head girl, don’t you stop / Keep going ’til you hit the spot" – 50 Cent, 'Candy Shop'

47) "But man, I ain't never seen an ass like hers / That pussy in my mouth had me lost for words" – Lil Wayne, 'Lollipop'

48) "Lemme hit that G-spot, G-spot, girl" – Jeremih, 'Birthday Sex'

49) "I just wanna slide up here" – SoMo, 'Ride'

50) "I'll play in you all day long / Just spread, spread for me" – OutKast, 'Spread'

'Pillow Talk' – Zayn. Picture: RCA

Lyrics that NEED to be played on top volume…

51) "I'm finna play with that dick in the car / I got him swerving and breaking the law" – Megan Thee Stallion, 'Big Ole Freak'

52) "Then, you roll your tongue from the, crack back to the front / Then ya, suck it all 'til I shake and cum" – Khia, 'My Neck, My Back'

53) "I wanna get you in the back seat windows up / That's the way you like to fuck, clogged up fog alert, rip the pants and rip the shirt, rough sex make it hurt" – Ludacris (feat. Shawnna), 'What’s Your Fantasy'

54) "Cuddle a little, kiss on yo' neck / Now girl, let me see that thing jiggle" – Pretty Ricky, 'Grind With Me'

55) "Shut me up, gag and bound me / 'Cos the pain is my pleasure" – Rihanna, 'S&M'

56) "Suckin' on my titties like you wanted me" – Peaches, 'Fuck The Pain Away'

57) "And reach right into the bottom of my fountain I wanna play in your deep, baby, deep, baby, deep" – Beyoncé, 'Rocket'

58) "Baby, why don't you make yourself comfortable / While I go and put this tongue on you" – Trey Songz, 'Slow Motion'

59) "Turn the bed into an ocean" – Fifth Harmony, 'Work from Home'

60) "We don't fight, we just fuck" – The Internet (feat. Kaytranada), 'Girl'

'Work From Home' – Fifth Harmony. Picture: Epic

Lyrics to sing to your significant other…

61) "Can you stay up all night? (All night) / Fuck me 'til the daylight (daylight)" – Ariana Grande, '34 + 35'

62) "You like it wet and so do I, you like it wet and so do I / I know you never waste a drip, I know you never waste a drip" – Beyoncé, 'Blow'

63) "I'mma get it wet like jacuzzi" – Rihanna, 'Sex With Me'

64) "I like your pants around your feet / And I like the dirt that's on your knees / And I like the way you still say please / While you're looking up at me" – Nickelback, 'Figured You Out'

65) "I want to fuck you like an animal / I want to feel you from the inside" – Nine Inch Nails, 'Closer'

66) "Hold tight for this ride / We don't need no protection" – The Weeknd, 'High For This'

67) "Seem so thirsty, smell fresh meat in the air" – Tinashe, 'Cold Sweat'

68) "And when you say you need me / Know I need you more" – Miley Cyrus, 'Adore You'

69) "Wrap me up in your legs / And love you till your eyes roll back" – J. Holiday, 'Bed'

70) "Mmm, do what you gotta do, keep me up all night" – Rihanna, 'Kiss It Better'

'Side To Side' – Ariana Grande (feat. Nicki Minaj). Picture: Republic

Lyrics for when you're in control of the aux…

71) "I'll get her wetter than ever, four letters is never the question, she likes when I’m messy, and I like when she’s undressing" – Zayn, 'Wrong'

72) "Then I fill the tub up halfway then riding with my surfboard Surfboard, surfboard Graining on that wood, graining, graining on that wood I'm swerving on that, swerving, swerving on that big body" – Beyonce, 'Drunk In Love'

73) "Woke up alone in this hotel room, played with myself where were you" – Harry Styles, 'From the Dining Table'

74) "Mmm, coming out of my shirt and then my skirt came down" – Tweet, 'Oops (Oh My)'

75) "A woman let me put my penis inside of her (Her) I wanna tell the world" – The Lonely Island, 'I Just Had Sex'

76) "Won’t fuck you over, wanna fuck you over and again" – Bryson Tiller, 'Exchange'

77) "Yup, spank that / She just want the tip like that nigga from Bankhead" – PARTYNEXTDOOR, 'High Hopes'

78) "D-O double G and I'm here to put this dick on you / I'm stuck on pussy and yours is right." – Akon (feat. Snoop Dogg), 'I Wanna Fuck You'

79) "Making love to myself / Back on my beat" – Carly Rae Jepsen, 'Party For One'

80) "I explore / Stroke my side" – FKA Twigs, 'Kick'

'Good For You' – Selena Gomez. Picture: Interscope Studios

Lyrics for your solo shower concert…

81) "I'm just happy getting you stuck in between my teeth" - Harry Styles, 'Only Angles'

82) "Got good pussy, girl, can I be frank?" – Bryson Tiller, 'Don't'

83) "I need to taste it / Your sex is so over" – Charli XCX, 'Body of My Own'

84) "Can't keep my hands to myself / No matter how hard I'm trying to" – Selena Gomez, 'Hands To Myself'

85) "And as soon as I go deep getting it in then again / There's a knock-knock, knocking on the wall / Girl your legs keep shakin' and I swear / We breakin' our new headboard, headboard" – Trey Songz, 'Neighbors Know My Name'

86) "Touch my body, let me wrap my thighs / All around your waist, just a little taste" – Mariah Carey, 'Touch My Body'

87) "Damn, you were in my sex dreams (you were in my) / Doing really nasty things (you were in my dreams)" – Lady Gaga, 'Sexx Dreams'

88) "In the bed all day, bed all day, bed all day / Fucking and fighting on" – Zayn, 'Pillow Talk'

89 ) "Switchin' the positions for you (for you, ah) / Cookin' in thе kitchen and I'm in the bedroom" – Ariana Grande, 'positions'

90) "Peach color, moon glistens, the plot thickens / As we laugh over shotguns and tongue kisses" – Miguel, 'coffee'

'Twerk' – City Girls (feat. Cardi B). Picture: Capitol

Lyrics for when you want to feel empowered…

91) "Yeah, you give me wood / Give me lady wood" – Tove Lo, 'Lady Wood'

92) "I walk around the house butt-naked / And I stop at every mirror just to stare at my own posterior" – Megan Thee Stallion, 'Thot Shit'

93) "I just wanna free my titties" – Emmalyn, '#FreeTitties'

94) "Might just fuck him with my makeup on (I will) / Eat it like I need an apron on" – Doja Cat, 'Need To Know'

95) "You're sexy sexy / I got things I want to do to you" – Miley Cyrus, '#GETITRIGHT'

96) "And when we're making love / Your cries they can be heard from far and wide" – Daniel Caesar (feat. Kali Uchis), 'Get You'

97) "I'm gonna put my body first / And love me so hard 'til it hurts" – Hailee Steinfeld, 'Love Myself'

98) "That was unbelievable, I wanna do it again, I'll eat you like a cannibal / You're sweet like cinnamon" – Cheat Codes, 'Sex'

99) "He's lookin' like he can't believe this / Always in my jeans" – Amerie, 'Touch'

100) "How’d you feel about a rendezvous? Rendezvous? Time for two? I ain’t tryna fall in love with you, just tryna do a rendezvous" – Little Mix, 'Rendezvous'