21 songs turning 10 in 2021 that will make you feel ancient

By Jazmin Duribe

Feel old yet?

Picture the scene: It's 2011, Game of Thrones had just premiered, Charlie Sheen had been fired from Two and a Half Men and the music industry was delivering bop after bop. It was a simpler time.

You might not remember it, but 2011 was a prime era for music. From Lady Gaga to Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, the tunes just kept on coming. So, in the spirit of nostalgia, we've compiled a list of 21 songs that made 2011. Here's some of the best songs turning 10 this year.

21 songs turning 10 in 2021 that will make you feel ancient. Picture: Young Money, Syco, Interscope

1) 'We Found Love (ft. Calvin Harris)' – Rihanna

Rihanna teamed up with DJ Calvin Harris for this house banger, calling out to all of us who had ever found love in a hopeless place (any nightclub, really). Rihanna was clearly in her music bag all 2011 because she released bop after bop. Some honourable mentions include: 'You da One', 'Man Down' and 'S&M'. What an era.

2) 'Super Bass' – Nicki Minaj

'Super Bass' was released in April 2011 and Nicki Minaj had us shouting: "Boom, badoom, boom, boom, badoom, boom, bass," down the street for no reason. A moment.

3) 'Moves Like Jagger (ft. Christina Aguilera)' – Maroon 5

You can guarantee that if you were at a party in the summer of 2011, 'Moves Like Jagger' would be played at least five times. We didn't mind, of course.

4) 'Born This Way' – Lady Gaga

There's no other word to describe 'Born This Way' than masterpiece. How many songs can you say unite and empower so many different groups of people? The club anthem was truly ahead of its time.

5) 'Run The World (Girls)' – Beyoncé

Beyoncé came though with a feminist bop for all the girls in the club. 'Run The World (Girls)' was all about girl power but, of course, Beyoncé gifted us with multiple bangers in 2011. She also released 'Best Thing I Never Had', 'Party', 'Love On Top' and 'Countdown'.

6) 'E.T.' – Katy Perry

Katy Perry did what she had to do with 'E.T.', kicking off the year (well, it was released in Feb) with a classic bop. Fun fact: The song was originally intended for hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia.

7) 'Video Games' – Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Rey had us all clutching our hearts with pain when she dropped her sad bop 'Video Games'. It was the perfect song to stare longingly outside the window to.

8) 'Call Me Maybe' – Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen's catchy song 'Call Me Maybe' was an instant hit. The sugary sweet pop song was insanely popular and stayed No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 for nine consecutive weeks.

9) 'Someone Like You' – Adele

Adele came through with a song for the heartbroken souls out there with 'Someone Like You'. She also released 'Rumour Has It' that year. Adele knew what she was doing.

10) 'N***as In Paris' – Jay-Z and Kanye West

The way 'N***as In Paris' was literally played everywhere shows you just how much it shaped 2011. Alas, we're probably never going to get this lyrical combination again. Jay-Z and Kanye have famously fallen out since their joint album Watch the Throne…

11) 'Somebody That I Used To Know' – Gotye

'Somebody That I Used To Know' officially became one of the song's of summer 2011 upon its release. Unsurprisingly, it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart.

12) 'Love You Like A Love Song' – Selena Gomez

'Love You Like A Love Song' did what it had to do. This catchy track was on repeat throughout 2011.

13) 'What The Hell' – Avril Lavigne

After the success of 'Girlfriend', Avril Lavigne returned with another pop-rock banger. It was catchy and infectious, and yes, it's still being played till this day.

14) 'What Makes You Beautiful' – One Direction

The perfect song doesn't exist… and then there was 'What Makes You Beautiful'. The song was the adorable pop number we deserved.

15) 'On The Floor (ft. Pitbull)' – Jennifer Lopez

There's no way you could have resisted dancing to 'On The Floor'. It just wouldn't happen. Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull truly created a floor-filling masterpiece.

16) 'Mean' – Taylor Swift

'Mean' was a defiant response to people that had criticised Taylor and it's a powerful track. The song actually won the Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance Grammy in 2012 too.

17) 'Price Tag' – Jessie J

Jessie J burst onto the scene in 2011, releasing her debut album Who You Are and its second single 'Price Tag'. 'Price Tag' did what she had to do. She's upbeat, addictive and the ultimate feel good song you just can't help but sing along to.

18) 'Till The World Ends' – Britney Spears

Britney Spears created a party song for the girls to let their hair down to. We can't thank her enough.

19) 'Skyscraper' – Demi Lovato

You could literally feel the emotion in 'Skyscraper'. It's the perfect pop ballad and the perfect song for when you were ready to let it all out during karaoke.

20) 'Party Rock Anthem' – LMFAO

'Party Rock Anthem' did what it said on the tin. The perfect party song to get everyone off of their feet.

21) 'Titanium' – David Guetta (feat. Sia)

If you were old enough to be in the clurrrb in 2011 then you guarantee the night would kick off with 'Titanium'. Sia's vocals plus David's DJ skills? A match made in heaven.