Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs. Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

18 March 2022, 12:11

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

This collab has got me 'Dizzy' like...

Another day, another brave band of humans take on the Tower of Truth.

This time it's indie-pop icons-in-waiting Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon. Having recently released their breezy ear-worm, 'Dizzy', Chloe, Alfie and Thomas stopped by PopBuzz HQ to face the interrogation of their life.

In case you didn't know, the Tower of Truth is the celebrity interviewee slayer. A-Listers buckle under her steely interrogation and surprisingly-sturdy wooden frame. Some people say that it's just giant Jenga with questions on it, and they would be right, BUT never underestimate her power to reveal all that which should be hidden and kept secret.

So if you want to see Chloe, Alfie and Thomas crumble under hard-hitting questions like 'what's the nicest smelling celebrity you've ever met?' or 'show us your party trick' then hit play on the video at the top of this article.

'Dizzy' is out now on all platforms.

Trending on PopBuzz

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at people who say he's not emo

Machine Gun Kelly claps back at people who say he's not emo

Celeb

Turning Red fans think this scene proves Mei and Miriam are in love with each other

Turning Red fans think Mei and Miriam are in love with each other

News

Turning Red easter eggs and hidden Pixar details

19 Turning Red easter eggs and hidden Pixar references you probably missed

TV & Film

Encanto cast will perform We Don't Talk About Bruno live for the first time at the Oscars

Encanto cast will perform We Don't Talk About Bruno live at the Oscars

News

The Negative Parent Test is going viral on TikTok.

The Negative Parent Test is going viral on TikTok and it's exposing your parents' toxic traits

Viral