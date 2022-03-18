Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs. Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

This collab has got me 'Dizzy' like...

Another day, another brave band of humans take on the Tower of Truth.

This time it's indie-pop icons-in-waiting Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon. Having recently released their breezy ear-worm, 'Dizzy', Chloe, Alfie and Thomas stopped by PopBuzz HQ to face the interrogation of their life.

In case you didn't know, the Tower of Truth is the celebrity interviewee slayer. A-Listers buckle under her steely interrogation and surprisingly-sturdy wooden frame. Some people say that it's just giant Jenga with questions on it, and they would be right, BUT never underestimate her power to reveal all that which should be hidden and kept secret.

So if you want to see Chloe, Alfie and Thomas crumble under hard-hitting questions like 'what's the nicest smelling celebrity you've ever met?' or 'show us your party trick' then hit play on the video at the top of this article.

'Dizzy' is out now on all platforms.