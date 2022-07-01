Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable | PopBuzz Meets

By Woodrow Whyte

"I met Lorde over the summer and she was very nice to me"

Conan Gray has made no secret of his undying love for Lorde, and in a new interview with PopBuzz the singer-songwriter has revealed that the two icons finally crossed paths.

Last Friday (June 24), Conan released his second album Superache, as well as the music video for his (excellent) new single 'Disaster', which was co-written with hitmaker Julia Michaels.

The 22-year-old has been a devoted Lorde fan ever since he first heard 'Royals', and has tweeted his appreciation for the New Zealander on several occasions, covered a couple of her tracks on YouTube, and even proclaimed that he would marry Lorde given half the chance. The stan truly jumped out!

And now it looks like Conan finally got to meet Lorde and his reaction in the moment sounds very relatable.

While Conan didn't go into the specifics of where they met, or who introduced them, he did reveal that they met over the summer.

"I met Lorde over the summer and she was very nice to me," he said. "We bonded over a chapstick that we used, and I was like, ‘Great, okay, goodbye.’"

He continued: "I try not to talk to them [my heroes] long enough to realise that they're a human being, because it's always upsetting to find out that they, for lack of better words, piss and shit."

Lovely words, Conan. Truly beautiful.

Another one of Conan's musical inspirations is Taylor Swift.

Last year, Conan and his close friend Olivia Rodrigo created their own DIY videos to 'You Belong With Me' and 'White Horse' from Taylor's Fearless re-release album.

Taylor shared that she had sent Conan and Olivia an advance copy of the re-recordings and tweeted: “You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME.”

Given that Taylor plans on re-releasing her entire back catalogue, and has been sharing previously unreleased songs from those sessions, we asked Conan if he would be down to appear on one of the tracks.

After joking that "I would never be on a Taylor Swift track in my life," Conan warmed up to the idea.

"I would absolutely do anything," he said. "Taylor is a very talented person, and I would be - I think anyone would be - honoured to be part of something that she makes."

And if he absolutely *had* to be on a particular re-released Taylor Swift album? "I definitely would want to be on 1989 or debut because, you know, I’m from the South. I feel like a little country country twang in there might be nice."

The ball is in your court, Taylor.

