Cub Sport: 'What did I hate at 15 which I love now? Baggy jeans and being gay' | My Life In 20

Cub Sport My Life In 20. Picture: Cub Sport

By Woodrow Whyte

Australian pop icons Cub Sport have returned with 'Always Got The Love', their first single since 2020. To celebrate its release, we asked frontman Tim Nelson to take a trip down memory lane to answer PopBuzz's My Life in 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

I feel like it would be The Holy Mountain or Burlesque but if it really came down to it, I’d choose Burlesque.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

'90s/early 2000s pop music - especially Britney Spears.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

When I was 18, I booked my first ever full-band gig. I asked Dan, Zo and Sam to play with me for that show and we never stopped playing music together after that.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Sam [Cub Sport keyboardist Sam Netterfield]. I was just obsessed with everything about him, like completely in love straight-up.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My friend Mia made me a birthday cake and brought it to senior vocal ensemble rehearsal.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Baggy jeans and being gay.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Probably The OC or Australian Idol or something.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

In 2018, I started wearing this necklace with a blue stone on it for pretty much all performances and interviews. The throat chakra’s colour is blue and I’m convinced that I sing and speak better when I’m wearing it.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

I think being one of my dogs would be pretty nice - they mostly just lay around in bed/on the couch, get massages and go for nice walks.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

Zach Britt - he was completely fearless, especially on a skateboard. We’re still friends and he did the cover art for our last album!

Cub Sport. Picture: Cub Sport / Measure PR

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Probably my extreme screen time, taking a thousand photos of everything I see, thus amassing a data liability my iCloud plan can’t keep up with, poor file management.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

When I was 9 this guy called Nigel Parody shot someone in Brisbane and he was on the loose - a pretty rare scenario in Australia. I was sure he was gonna come to my house and kill me so I slept in my parents room for a night.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a painter or a pop star.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Probably gluttony and it manifests whenever I’m blazed and get the munchies.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Cher, Britney, Frank Ocean, Meg Stalter, Kim Kardashian, and Leonard Cohen.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Sam, my dogs, music, weed, and my phone.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Scorpio Sun, Cancer Moon :/

3) Your top three songs of all time.

Can I do three lots of three? Talking Heads - 'This Must Be The Place' (Stop Making Sense version), Frank Ocean - 'Solo', Britney Spears - 'Everytime'.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

A whole summer in Europe with no responsibilities and collaborate with Frank Ocean.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Sam.