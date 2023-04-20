FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

FLO Spill Their Secrets In 'The Tower Of Truth' | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Jorja Douglas, Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma reveal everything from their first celebrity crush to who they want to collaborate with next.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

You're a fan of FLO and you want to know Jorja, Renée and Stella's wildest secrets? Look no further than the Tower of Truth.

For those of you who don't know, the concept behind The Tower of Truth is simple. We challenge a group to play Giant Jenga but there's a twist. Every single block in the Jenga tower has a wild question on it and whoever removes the Jenga block from the tower has to answer that question. The band keep on playing the game like Jenga until the tower finally collapses.

To celebrate the release of FLO's iconic new single 'Fly Girl (feat. Missy Elliott)', we got the world's most exciting new girl group to take on the Tower of Truth. As expected, Jorja, Renée and Stella let slip some hilarious secrets in the process.

READ MORE: The best songs of 2022

FLO spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Revealing the most romantic thing that someone's ever done for her, Jorja said: "Mine is probably when I went to Paris with my boyfriend. He was really unorganised but the thought was there. He just locked me outside the room. I obviously knew what he was doing. He was getting the whole petals. But I was just sitting on the floor outside the door."

Elsewhere, Stella confirmed that Harry Styles was her first celebrity crush and when asked if they had ever stolen anything, Renée said: "A Krispy Kreme from Tesco's. That is the only thing I could ever steal in this life." Pretty legendary if you ask me.

The girls also discuss everything from the most famous person in their DMs to who they want to collab with next.

To find out what else FLO answered, you'll have to play the video at the top of this page or head to PopBuzz YouTube channel.