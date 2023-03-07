Josh Lumsden: ‘Real Housewives is not a guilty pleasure, it’s history’ | My Life In 20

Josh Lumsden. Picture: Josh Lumsden

By Woodrow Whyte

To celebrate the release of new single 'Wanna Have Fun', DIY pop artist Josh Lumsden takes a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

It’s a tie! They’re childhood favourites, I Am Legend and Mean Girls. Both totally different and not sure why those have stuck with me this long.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

I could talk about the Real Housewives to anyone for way longer than 19 minutes. It’s not a guilty pleasure, it’s history!

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

Being able to legally get a tattoo! I got the most basic tattoo at the time but I don’t regret it as I was just exploring my new found freedom. The others I’ve gotten later in life are still just as questionable but that’s the fun about it!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

This is boring but I first met my current partner when I was 17. He was my coworker & gave me the cold shoulder. I’m pretty dedicated to challenge so it only made things more exciting for me.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I got “smoked out” by one of my friends and got so paranoid and had to throw up in the bathroom secretly.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I pretty much love any type of food now. When I was 15 I was in this weird headspace where all I would allow myself to eat were chicken tenders. Like, no matter where I went I would get them for some reason.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I was obsessed with watching Desperate Housewives with my mom. It started a horrible addiction to housewife-related shows in the future but it’s such a classic!!

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Not really a superstition person but I do believe everything happens for a reason. Like, if I miss my alarm one morning and I'm super late to something, then I usually rebrand it into thinking that I was just spared from something really horrible if I was running on time. It’s a nice way to never really have any regrets!

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Oh my gosh, I would become Lady Gaga, no hesitation. I would first go rummaging around her laptop and leak all of the unreleased music, then I’d follow myself on all social platforms from her account. I’d pretend that I (Lady Gaga) was obsessed with me (Josh Lumsden) LOL.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

I was closest to an old friend named Luis. We used to get into so much trouble together back in Texas. We would break all the rules our parents set for us and it was kinda some of the first dopamine rushes I can remember!

Josh Lumsden. Picture: Josh Lumsden

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Probably drinking, honestly. I see a trend in alcohol-sobriety rising and predict that it’ll become normalized to not be drinking in every social setting. It’s a work in progress. Margaritas are going to be very hard to give up!

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I had the biggest fear that I’d be abducted by aliens, triggered by M. Night Shyamalan’s Signs. I had a friend who lived on a property that resembled a farm and was terrified to go visit. I’d think, 'if i’m going to get abducted by aliens anywhere, it would definitely be here!' What a story that would be though if it happened, right?

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I knew I wanted to be someone in the entertainment industry, but I had a complex about it. I couldn’t act, didn’t know how to sing, could barely play piano. What the hell am I gonna do? I needed to come up with something QUICK!

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

I think i’m most guilty of Pride (had to Google these lol), simply just living life with a delusional outlook. I cosplay as an “A-list celebrity” every day of my life around the my apartment and with my friends, faking it til I make it! It’s kinda fun!

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Gaga, Madonna, Rosalía, Grimes, Amanda Lepore, Countess Luann de Lesseps. How wild would that be?

Josh Lumsden. Picture: Josh Lumsden

5) Name five things you can't live without.

I’m not sentimental, so I’m going to avoid saying anything corny like “family & friends”. My laptop, hot cheetos, my headphones, a celsius, and my french bulldog Max.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Friendly, manic, obsessive and delusional.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

This is tough. I’d say ‘Kill V. Maim’ by Grimes, ‘So Happy I Could Die’ by Gaga, and ‘Lovin’ You’ by Minnie Riperton.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

I’d love to successful enough to be in my 70’s starting my like tenth “Farewell Tour”. Also cage dive with sharks.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Myself! Just kidding maybe… I’d say my love for creating art.

