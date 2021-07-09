L Devine: “I’m anti-superstition. I see three drains and walk on them purposefully” | My Life In 20

By Woodrow Whyte

L Devine takes a trip down memory lane in 'My Life In 20'

In case it passed you by - and we are truly sorry if this is the first time you've heard about it - but this summer has been declared “the summer of sex”.

The theory goes that now lockdown is over (at least, it will be in the UK come July 19th), single people are expected to dust off their Hinge profiles and tentatively dip their toes back into the murky lakes of modern dating. Good luck with that everybody!!!

If it is indeed the summer of love, then we’re going to need a soundtrack for this new wave of sexual liberation, and there is no better candidate than shimmering pop excellence found on ‘Girls Like Sex’ by L Devine.

The song is the scintillating first taste of new music from her forthcoming release Near Life Experience: Part 1, out July 23, with Part 2 expected later in the year. Speaking about the inspiration behind her sex positive bop, Devine says: “For me, this song is about reclaiming my sexuality and flipping the tired old narrative that sex is for men and feelings are for women on its head. I want the song to empower women having casual sex."

Devine is quick to stress the song's queer subtext too. "I wanted to make sure the song came out in time for Pride as I feel queer icons and queer artists have always been the artists who weren’t afraid to talk about sex in their music and make it fun and liberating.” Amen to that.

To celebrate the release of 'Girls Like Sex', we asked L Devine to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions. Expect tales from Tynemouth, the best answer to the dream dinner party guest question we've ever read, and a very cavalier attitude to walking over drains.

Read all that after the jump and then check out 'Girls Like Sex' on your favourite streaming service.

20) What did you learn about yourself in 2020?

I realised how much I appreciate the people I have around me.

19) What was your favourite gig from 2019?

My first hometown show, which was actually my first ever proper gig as L Devine. I was so, so nervous but it couldn’t have gone better. My whole family and my friends were there too, it was just such a special night.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

To be honest, 18 was a year where I felt like I wasn’t doing a lot at the time. I was working in the Surf Café in Tynemouth then going home and writing songs. I gigged a lot too, in all sorts of pubs, clubs and open mic nights. Looking back now, it was a really important year in terms learning the ropes of working in music!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

I was 17 when I met my first girlfriend so it was most likely her!! I had a crush on her for ages in school before we got together but we didn’t really know each other. She had these big chunky glasses that made her eyes look big and I thought they were so cute. I think that might have been it.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I was in LA at the time and it was super fun!! I think we went to Universal Studios.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I definitely wouldn’t have touched an oyster when I was 15.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

I think Skins was my favourite around then! Iconic.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

Not really!! I think I’m anti-superstition. I see three drains and walk on them purposefully.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be and why?

Probably one of my nephews. They’re 2 and 3 and I really just want to know what they think about. Plus, they just get to nap and play all day with no responsibilities.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friend around that age was called Niall, who I actually was in my first band with when we were really young. We later reconnected when we worked at the Surf Cafe together as teenagers. He was just cool as fuck but proper shy. So, I kind of stole his cool personality but then did it in a less shy and probably more obnoxious way.

10) Where do you hope you'll be in ten years time?

Still in Newcastle, around people I love and making tunes with my mates every day.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was a bit of a fearless child and I think that was probably a bit of a problem for my parents. I was definitely always seeking some sort of thrill!!

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

I wanted to be a rock star so I suppose I wasn’t a million miles off.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Sloth, because I’d never get out of bed if I didn’t have to. Or maybe Lust, seeing as I’m always writing love songs.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

I think I’d just pick my family members who have passed away and then invite my alive family members too so we could all have a proper piss up together again!!

5) Name five things you can't live without.

My headphones, laptop, voice notes app, water and my family.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Bugs Bunny’s Geordie cousin

3) Your top three songs of all time.

I really can’t pick of all time because it literally changes day to day. But my favourite songs right now, I’ll go with: 'Shoot From The Heart' by Judie Tzuke, 'Describe' (A G Cook remix) by Perfume Genius and 'Today' by Mura Masa & Tirzah.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Swim with sharks and I would love to be able to do a kick flip on a skateboard.

1) What or who is your one true love?

Myself!!

