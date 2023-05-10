Mae Muller and Sam Ryder face off in The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

They've both represented the UK in Eurovision but who knows the most Eurovision trivia?

Eurovision season is officially in full swing. The semi-finals are underway and the official final takes place this Saturday night (May 12) in Liverpool, UK. Reigning champions Ukraine are back with a banger in the form of Tvorchi's 'Heart of Steel' and Sweden are currently the favourites to win with Loreen's iconic new anthem 'Tattoo'. Who will actually come out on top though?

To celebrate Eurovision 2023, we got 2022 runner-up Sam Ryder and this year's UK representative Mae Muller to compete against each other in 'The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz'. Sam may have stormed the competition with 'Space Man' in 2022, and Mae could be on her way to Eurovision victory with 'I Wrote a Song', but who knows Eurovision best?

Mae Muller and Sam Ryder face off in The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

The format of 'The Most Impossible Eurovision Quiz' is simple. There are three rounds and a total of 77 points up for grabs.

In Round 1, we challenge Sam and Mae to general Eurovision trivia. (This round is for Eurovision experts ONLY!) Round 2 then makes things a little harder: A picture round in which Sam and Mae have to name a past Eurovision artist and the country they represent based on a picture.

Finally, in Round 3, we ask Sam and Mae to name as many Eurovision winners as possible in 30 seconds. Sounds easy, right? WRONG!

To find out who wins, watch the video above and play along or watch the whole thing over on the PopBuzz YouTube Channel. Can you score more than nil point?