By Woodrow Whyte

Bops and bangers incoming!

We'll begin by addressing the elephant in the room. Yes, it's February and we should have posted our Ones to Watch list, like, a month ago.

But better late than never, right? Especially as we've got ten incredible artists who you'll be adding to your playlists all year long.

In previous years, our annual 'Next Up' series has highlighted superstars like NewJeans, Tyla, Ashnikko and Girl in Red, and this year's crop of up-and-coming talent are just as exciting, daring and original.

Perhaps they'll be your new favourite artist? The only way to find out is by clicking play on the videos below.

Charlieeeee

Who: Award-winning producer, songwriter, creative director and founder of the Trans Creative Collective, who’s now releasing their own music and inviting us into their expansive cinematic universe.

Standout track: ‘EASY’

Sounds like: Falling in love for the first time. Also, the Heartstopper season 3 soundtrack (probably).

For fans of: Beabadoobee, Cavetown, Clairo

In their own words: "My background was folk to start with and then I was in indie music, which taught me a lot about guitars. I learnt about hype and I learnt how to get a band going. I then went into pop, like super into pop music, writing and producing music for a lot of big artists. The final piece in the puzzle was going on tour with piri & tommy, venbee and Ellie Dixon. piri & tommy and venbee especially really showed me this DnB style. I was like, ‘Oh, that’s the final piece. That’s the dance element. That’s the hype bit.’" (Notion)

charlieeeee, piri - EASY (Official Video)

Debbie

Who: Fast-rising star from London, signed to 0207 Def Jam that has got everyone from Stormzy to Nines hyped with her incredible vocal talent.

Standout track: ‘Rain’

Sounds like: Transcendent, life-affirming music for when you're really going through it.

For fans of: Beyoncé, RAYE, Jorja Smith

In their own words: "The types of music that I create probably stem from my childhood, especially since I was surrounded by gospel music. When I go into a studio and I’m singing a harmony, it probably comes from something I learned at church because that’s just what I do instinctively." (Complex)

Rain

Flyana Boss

Who: Viral rap besties with pop sensibilities and bucket loads of charisma. The Daphne & Celeste of modern day hip-hop.

Standout track: 'You Wish'

Sounds like: The party everybody can't stop talking about.

For fans of: Flo Milli, Baby Tate, Ashnikko

In their own words: "Blackness in general is not a monolith at all. We come in all different shapes and sizes just like any other group. But it does seem like sometimes, especially for Black women, it’s an even narrower viewpoint that you get. So we want to represent everything outside of that narrow box." (BET)

Flyana Boss - You Wish (Official Music Video)

Hemlocke Springs

Who: The alter ego of synth and K-pop enthusiast Isimeme "Naomi" Udu who keeps going viral.

Standout track: ‘Girlfriend’

Sounds like: One for the kooky girls and alt gays.

For fans of: Tierra Whack, Kate Bush, Grimes

In their own words: “In my mind I want to capture what I’m feeling. I like things to be a little bit intense. Sometimes I want it to be pounding in your head.” (Dazed)

hemlocke springs — girlfriend (Official Video)

Infinity Song

Who: New York City based family of preternaturally talented musicians who are changing the face of indie rock.

Standout track: 'Hater's Anthem'

Sounds like: The soundtrack of your favourite movie you haven't seen yet.

For fans of: Fleetwood Mac, Regina Spektor, Lil Yachty

In their own words: "I think right now people are looking for something special, something unique, looking for alternative ways of thinking and alternative ways of creating. We have things like AfroPunk and we have Black people feeling more and more comfortable with expressing themselves in ways that were considered a little bit weird growing up or ways that weren’t necessarily represented." (BET)

Infinity Song - Hater's Anthem

Jordan Adetunji

Who: Genre-splicing, forward-thinking artist from Belfast that is ripping up the rulebook.

Standout track: ‘YOU & I’

Sounds like: The motherfucking future.

For fans of: Jim Legxacy, Juice WRLD, The Weeknd

In their own words: “I’ve always wanted to mix two genres together, and then when I started hearing people like Juice WRLD, and seeing the way they did it, it made it more exciting for me. All the thoughts I had in my head, people were starting to do it, so it was a case of ‘let’s see how extra I can make it’?” (Guitar)

Jordan Adetunji - YOU & I (Visualiser)

Lucy Tun

Who: London based, British-Burmese artist with a rich sonic palette and kaleidoscopic pop sound.

Standout track: ‘Kulture Klub’

Sounds like: The good songs on your TikTok feed.

For fans of: Jai Paul, Amaarae, Caroline Polachek

In their own words: “I love a lot of different types of music, and I think most people don’t really stick to a [single] genre of music anymore. Everyone loves everything, because it’s accessible. My plan is to be able to express myself in all these different ways and not limit myself to just one thing.” (NME)

Lucy Tun - Kulture Klub (Official Video)

No Guidnce

Who: Remember when boybands were also incredible vocal harmony groups? No Guidnce are here to remind you.

Standout track: 'Is It a Crime?'

Sounds like: The boyband your favourite boyband should be worried about.

For fans of: BOYZ II Men, Usher, FLO

In their own words: "We didn’t really sing together for like the first couple months. People just knew we could sing individually, but we didn’t know if we could sing together as a group. And then we started going to the car park and filming little group harmony videos. And that’s what blew us up on TikTok." (NME)

No Guidnce - Is It A Crime? (Official Video)

Peach PRC

Who: Australian viral sensation with a knack for shimmering pop hooks and hilariously relatable lyrics. Heartbreak has never sounded this pretty.

Standout track: 'Perfect For You'

Sounds like: How the colour pink makes you feel.

For fans of: MUNA, Carly Rae Jepsen, Slayyyter

In their own words: "I think we’re entering a new age of pop where it’s very artistic and it’s very dark, and it’s like Billie Eilish and Ethel Cain – and I love them both, they’re both amazing in their own rights – but I really miss that really silly, fun pop that didn’t take itself so seriously. It was just fun to jump around to." (NME)

Peach PRC - Perfect For You (Lyric Video)

Tyler Lewis

Who: 22-year-old rising star of R&B who is bringing back 90s style, otherworldly vocals in a big way.

Standout track: 'Downtime'

Sounds like: Nostalgia with a modern twist.

For fans of: Brandy, Mariah Carey, Mahalia

In their own words: 'I feel like finding my ‘sound’ was so important at the start because all the people I look up to have such a distinct sound. I am heavily influenced by some of the classics like Prince and Luther Vandross, but I also look up to artists like Silk Sonic who have found their ‘thing’ and just mastered it completely.' (Wonderland)

TYLER LEWIS - downtime (Official Video)