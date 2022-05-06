Pabllo Vittar: ‘How would I describe myself? Humble and gorgeous’ | My Life In 20

Pabllo Vittar. Picture: Ernna Cost

By Woodrow Whyte

Pabllo Vittar answers PopBuzz's My Life In 20 questions. Catch the Brazilian superstar at the Mighty Hoopla festival this June in London.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

The Craft.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Makeup.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I could start going to night clubs in Brazil!

17) Who was your crush at 17?

My english teacher! He was super tall and had nice muscles.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

My mom gave an amazing makeup kit.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

Rollercoasters.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

RBD (Rebelde).

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I love the number 13 btw. I try not to say bad words and I think about cute puppies when I need to calm down.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Marilyn Monroe, she was just an icon!

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

He was called Junior. We used to play a lot together.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Drinking alcohol.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

I was scared of the dark. Every time I went to a sleepover at my friends house I couldn't sleep, and I was embarrassed to say that I was scared, so I just stayed up all night instead.

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A lawyer.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Definitely being a sloth! I love spending a whole day in my bed doing nothing at all haha!

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Kylie Minogue, Kylie Jenner, Joan Crawford, Bette Davis, Xuxa and Michael Jackson.

Pabllo Vittar and Rina Sawayama. Picture: Ernna Cost

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Water, friends, family, my fans and skin care.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Humble, gorgeous, hard-worker and kind.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Bel Air' - Lana Del Rey, 'Fly Away' - Lenny Kravitz, and 'Downtown' - Petula Clark.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Getting married in Vegas and riding the tallest rollercoaster on earth.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

My fans! Vittarlovers, I love you!

Pabllo Vittar will play at the Mighty Hoopla festival on June 4th and at Electric Brixton on June 5th. 'Follow Me', her new single with Rina Sawayama, is out now.