The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch choose between Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie and more in a brand new interview.

Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch have revealed all their wildest secrets in a new edition of The Driver Era vs. The Tower of Truth.

The rules of the Tower of Truth are simple. It's essentially giant Jenga. However, there's a catch. Each block in the tower has a unique question written on it and, whoever removes that block from the tower has to answer that question before moving on to the next round. Just like Jenga, the game continues until whoever is playing accidentally knocks the tower over.

To celebrate their latest project, Summer Mixtape, The Driver Era stopped by PopBuzz HQ to take on The Tower of Truth. In the game, Ross and Rocky Lynch open up about everything from the last movie they watched that made them cry, to their favourite R5 songs. They even reveal what they think Ross' best acting performance is and a whole lot more.

The Driver Era's Ross Lynch and Rocky Lynch spill their secrets in The Tower of Truth | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

When asked to choose between Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie, Rocky said: "Teen Beach Movie because I got to go to Puerto Rico on vacation." Ross then disagreed with his brother adding: "That's so hard to pick. Austin & Ally was more of a family experience. Probably Austin & Ally for me."

As for what their favourite songs are from their previous band R5, Ross said: "I really like a lot of the last stuff we did. 'Lay Your Head Down' is a contender. Maybe 'If'?" Rocky then concurred saying: "Yeah. I liked 'If' a lot."

Ross also got deep about the last film that made him cry. He said: "I mean I fucking cry in every movie. Oh, you know what it was bro? I actually wasn't even watching it but Jaz [Sinclair] just watched [Finding] Nemo and she was explaining the part where Merlin's like this side is [Coral] junior and this side is Merlin junior and he like bolts. And the mum fish is like, 'I like Nemo.'"

Ross continued: "She was just talking about that part and for some reason it just got me. I was just crying over FaceTime." No. I'm not crying. You are.

To find out if Ross and Rocky think their 'Malibu' is better than Miley Cyrus' and more hilarious gems, watch the full interview above.