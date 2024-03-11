Sophie Powers: ‘I saw Twilight once and Robert Pattinson has been my celebrity crush ever since’ | My Life In 20

Sophie Powers new anthem 'Obsessed' has got the whole internet obsessed. To celebrate the single's release, we asked Sophie to take a trip down memory lane to answer our My Life In 20 questions.

20) What movie could you watch 20 times over and not get bored?

Twilight! Team Edward all the way.

19) What topic could you talk about for 19 minutes straight without notes?

Marketing and fashion. If I weren’t in music, I would be working in marketing or fashion.

18) What was the most important thing to happen in your life when you were 18?

I signed my first record deal when I was 18. And I’m so grateful to the impact that had on my confidence as well as teamwork/communication skills. It’s taught me a lot and made me a better person! So thankful for the people at Atlantic and TAG Music.

17) Who was your crush at 17?

Robert Pattinson. I saw Twilight once and I think he’s been my celebrity crush ever since.

16) What can you remember about your 16th birthday?

I had a hot pink and black themed birthday party back home with my friends in Toronto. It’s safe to say that I was listening to a lot of Avril Lavigne’s The Best Damn Thing at the time.

15) What did you hate at 15 which you love now?

I used to hate pears. And the funny thing is, I had never tried them at that point. I just hated the look, shape and texture of them. However, I tried them for the first time at 18 and absolutely love them now. You really should never judge a book by its cover.

14) What TV show were you obsessed with at 14?

Vampire Diaries and Death Note were my favourite shows at 14. I think it’s a teenage girls right of passage to be obsessed with vampires and death at some point. Not sure I ever left that stage though, because Damon Salvatore is still my dream guy and Misa Amane is my dream girl.

13) 13 is unlucky for some. Do you have anything that you’re superstitious about?

I’m definitely superstitious about ladders. But what a lot of people don’t know about me is that I used to be a competitive athlete. I played soccer for Toronto and ski-raced with OCUP. Before every race/game, I would tighten my right shoe first in all even numbers, then my left: 4 buckles on my ski boots and 2 knots on my soccer cleats. Not sure if that’s anything OCD related but if I did not religiously follow that routine I swear I wouldn’t perform as well.

12) If you could live the life of any other person for 12 hours, who would you be?

Honestly, it would be Cara Delevingne in 2014. She was such a Tumblr icon and literally participated in Suicide Squad and Paper Towns, which were some of my favourite movies. I would be so curious as to what her day-to-day schedule looked like at that time.

11) Who was your best friend when you were 11?

My best friends when I was 11 were twins named Kate and Megan. I remember we were inseparable from grade 4 until grade 6 but things took a turn for the worse. It felt like I had lost two sisters. I haven’t spoken to them since but I hope they’re doing well.

10) Which bad habit do you hope to have quit in 10 years time?

Eating popcorn every night. My family secret recipe is just too good. It’s gonna be a hard habit to break.

9) What was your biggest fear when you were 9?

My biggest fear when I was nine was butterflies. I was traumatised at the butterfly zoo in grade 3 after they all landed on me. I became very claustrophobic and let’s just say what happened after that got me kicked out of the zoo. I still am terrified of butterflies today…

8) When you were 8, what did you want to be when you grew up?

A singer. I’m serious, I wrote and recorded my first song when I was eight. I still have the record.

7) Which of the seven deadly sins are you most guilty of?

Gluttony. It affects my weight a lot and it fluctuates often. But I also have ARFID and a very fast metabolism, so that reduces its impact. I just really love food.

6) You can invite six people to your dream dinner party (dead or alive), who would you invite?

Kurt Cobain, Grimes, Vera Wang, Elon Musk, Lady Gaga, and Virgil Abloh.

5) Name five things you can't live without.

Music, anime, my phone (sadly), hot chocolate and my family.

4) Describe yourself in four words.

Bold, creative, sometimes annoying.

3) Your top three songs of all time.

'Poker Face' by Lady Gaga, '0 To 100' by Drake, and 'Something in the Way' by Nirvana.

2) Name two things on your bucket list.

Travel to Japan and South Korea. Sell out the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

1) Who or what is your one true love?

Art is my one true love. Of course, the Powerpuffs and my family qualify too.

