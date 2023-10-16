Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life | PopBuzz Meets

16 October 2023, 17:20

Troye Sivan Paints A Self-Portrait While Answering Deep And Chaotic Questions

By Sam Prance

Ever wondered if Troye Sivan is any good at painting? We finally have an answer in the funniest Troye Sivan interview ever.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Troye Sivan is a man of many talents: award-winning singer, scene-staling actor, viral YouTube sensation and now a painter.

To celebrate the release of Troye Sivan's new album Something To Give Each Other, we asked Troye to paint the project's iconic cover art, all while answering a series of increasingly deep and chaotic questions.

From the lyric he's most proud of on the record to which conspiracy theories keep him up at night, nothing was off limits in the interview and Troye revealed all.

WATCH: Troye Sivan takes on The Most Impossible Troye Sivan Quiz

Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life | PopBuzz Meets
Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Discussing the choreography in his recent videos, Troye teased that he intends to dance more on tour.

He said: "If I can do it. I've never had to sing while dancing before so I have no idea if I can but I'm definitely going to give it a go. I guess my goal is just to rehearse insanely and see if I can do it cause it would be really fun."

As for how he felt about the nude scene in 'Got Me Started', he said: "I don't really get nervous about being naked. I used to. I think I've been on a really big journey with my body image and kind of stopped caring. I also realised that this is my body. It works and I'm grateful for that. I just kind of started to feel hot."

It's not just his album that Troye gets candid about though. He also reveals his advice for getting over heartbreak, if he believes in aliens and his dreams to form a supergroup with Charli XCX and Robyn. Make some noise for Pop 3!

Can Troye actually paint though? You'll have to watch the full interview to see the masterpiece he creates by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.

Trending on PopBuzz

Who is Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher?

Who is Verna in Fall of the House of Usher? Her real identity explained

TV & Film

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie streaming date: Will it be on Netflix?

Will Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie be on streaming? Here's everything we know so far

Taylor Swift

Henry Selick suggests possible Nightmare Before Christmas prequel movie

The Nightmare Before Christmas director teases potential prequel movie

News

Scroll Deep: Who bumped who?

Who bumped who? The viral debate tearing the internet apart | Scroll Deep

Viral

Taylor Swift fans go "wild" at Eras Tour screenings in hilarious viral TikToks videos

Taylor Swift fans divide internet with behaviour at Eras Tour movie screenings

Taylor Swift

Have Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus fallen out? The feud rumours explained

Have Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus fallen out? The feud rumours explained

Miley Cyrus

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film setlist: What songs got cut? What surprise songs were included?

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie: Every song cut from setlist and two surprise songs revealed

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny accuses his ex of cheating in his Gracias Por Nada lyrics

Bad Bunny accuses his ex of cheating in his Gracias Por Nada lyrics

News

Taylor Swift Reputation (Taylor's Version): Release date, easter eggs, vault tracks and news

When does Reputation (Taylor's Version) come out? Here's what Taylor Swift has teased so far

Taylor Swift

Bad Bunny Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana release time: Here's what time the album comes out in your country

Bad Bunny new album release time: Here's what time Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana comes out

News

Taylor Swift Eras Tour movie setlist: What songs will be included in the concert film?

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie setlist: Seven songs removed from setlist

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour setlist: All the surprise songs she's performed so far

Every surprise song performed on Taylor Swift's Eras Tour so far

Taylor Swift

Exclusive Interviews

See more Exclusive Interviews

Ashnikko breaks down the lyrics for Weedkiller track by track

Olivia Rodrigo vs. 'The Most Impossible Olivia Rodrigo Quiz'

The Witcher cast reveal their fave Henry Cavill moments as he departs Netflix show

Jonas Brothers vs. 'The Tower Of Truth'