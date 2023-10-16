Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life | PopBuzz Meets

Troye Sivan Paints A Self-Portrait While Answering Deep And Chaotic Questions

By Sam Prance

Ever wondered if Troye Sivan is any good at painting? We finally have an answer in the funniest Troye Sivan interview ever.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Troye Sivan is a man of many talents: award-winning singer, scene-staling actor, viral YouTube sensation and now a painter.

To celebrate the release of Troye Sivan's new album Something To Give Each Other, we asked Troye to paint the project's iconic cover art, all while answering a series of increasingly deep and chaotic questions.

From the lyric he's most proud of on the record to which conspiracy theories keep him up at night, nothing was off limits in the interview and Troye revealed all.

WATCH: Troye Sivan takes on The Most Impossible Troye Sivan Quiz

Troye Sivan paints a self-portrait and answers questions about his life | PopBuzz Meets. Picture: PopBuzz

Discussing the choreography in his recent videos, Troye teased that he intends to dance more on tour.

He said: "If I can do it. I've never had to sing while dancing before so I have no idea if I can but I'm definitely going to give it a go. I guess my goal is just to rehearse insanely and see if I can do it cause it would be really fun."

As for how he felt about the nude scene in 'Got Me Started', he said: "I don't really get nervous about being naked. I used to. I think I've been on a really big journey with my body image and kind of stopped caring. I also realised that this is my body. It works and I'm grateful for that. I just kind of started to feel hot."

It's not just his album that Troye gets candid about though. He also reveals his advice for getting over heartbreak, if he believes in aliens and his dreams to form a supergroup with Charli XCX and Robyn. Make some noise for Pop 3!

Can Troye actually paint though? You'll have to watch the full interview to see the masterpiece he creates by hitting play on the video at the top of this article.