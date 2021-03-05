Maroon 5's Adam Levine criticised for saying "there aren't any bands anymore"

By Jazmin Duribe

"There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed."

Adam Levine is being criticised for claiming there aren't any bands anymore.

The Maroon 5 frontman made the controversial statement during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday (Mar 3). He said: "It's funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out, there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?

"That's the thing that makes me kind of sad. There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed." Erm, sir, are you not… in a band?!

Adam Levine is being criticised for saying "there aren’t any bands anymore". Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @adamlevine via Instagram

Probably sensing the heat coming his way, Adam acknowledged that there were indeed bands in existence, but they aren't "in the limelight" anymore. He continued: "Maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around."

Unsurprisingly, Adam's comments triggered a huge debate. Does Adam not see himself as being in a band, or does he not listen to any other bands?

i’m fully convinced maroon 5 isn’t a band it’s just a name that adam levine has to use for marketing and contract obligations https://t.co/JZ0SY4fSGC — brandy 🧑🏾‍💻 (@punishedsk8er) March 4, 2021

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. - Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS 🔮 (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

Maroon 5 isn’t even a band anymore they’re just a vanity project for Adam Levine 😭 he needs to worry about that https://t.co/17YE405YRj — not lindsay lohan (@drugproblem) March 4, 2021

adam levine: bands are a dying breed

kpop fans: pic.twitter.com/Hf30nSv9YW — A*Pop (@apopbf) March 4, 2021

i mean.....what do you even say at this point? https://t.co/Y57bBqyZ5f — Wearthony Masktano (@theneedledrop) March 4, 2021

wait are you telling me maroon 5 is a band and not just adam levine https://t.co/rhcK4OGXvX — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) March 4, 2021

Several bands including Garbage and Eve 6 also called Adam out for his statement.

What are we Adam Levine? CATS?!?!? — Garbage (@garbage) March 4, 2021

Adam Levine complaining “there’s no bands anymore” is like the owner of Starbucks complaining there’s no local coffee shops anymore. - Nelson https://t.co/cm1xoVEf9P — DREAMERS 🔮 (@DREAMERSjoinus) March 4, 2021

adam levine there are like 500k bands and they all think yer a nerd — hyper relevisation (@Eve6) March 4, 2021

According to @stereogum , Adam Levine just canceled all of us. Can he do that? We had a good run y’all, no more bands, pack it in. pic.twitter.com/Uix6f119q4 — Closedown (@ClosedownOH) March 4, 2021

we’re maroon 5 now — ITHACA (@ITHACABAND) March 4, 2021

Adam hasn't responded to the backlash yet, however, once you upset Music Twitter there's no going back.