Maroon 5's Adam Levine criticised for saying "there aren't any bands anymore"

5 March 2021, 11:35

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed."

Adam Levine is being criticised for claiming there aren't any bands anymore.

The Maroon 5 frontman made the controversial statement during an interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Wednesday (Mar 3). He said: "It's funny, when the first Maroon 5 album came out, there were still other bands. I feel like there aren’t any bands anymore, you know?

"That's the thing that makes me kind of sad. There's no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed." Erm, sir, are you not… in a band?!

Adam Levine is being criticised for saying "there aren’t any bands anymore". Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, @adamlevine via Instagram

Probably sensing the heat coming his way, Adam acknowledged that there were indeed bands in existence, but they aren't "in the limelight" anymore. He continued: "Maybe they’re not in the limelight quite as much, or in the pop limelight, but I wish there could be more of those around."

Unsurprisingly, Adam's comments triggered a huge debate. Does Adam not see himself as being in a band, or does he not listen to any other bands?

Several bands including Garbage and Eve 6 also called Adam out for his statement.

Adam hasn't responded to the backlash yet, however, once you upset Music Twitter there's no going back.

