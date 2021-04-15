Adam Perkins' brother is releasing his album on vinyl following his death

Adam Perkins’ album will be released on vinyl in tribute to him following his death. Picture: @adam___perkins via Instagram, @lil_blizzard via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Patrick Perkins is developing a limited-edition Plas Teg - Latch Relay vinyl in honour of his late twin.

Patrick Perkins has announced that he will be releasing Adam Perkins' Latch Relay album on vinyl as a tribute to his brother.

On Tuesday (Apr 13), Patrick Perkins confirmed on Instagram that Adam Perkins had died at the age of 24. He said: "my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21. i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend."

Since then friends, family and fans have taken to social media to mourn, celebrate and honour the life of the late Vine star, and Patrick has revealed that Adam's debut album will soon be available to purchase as a limited-edition vinyl.

In his Instagram post, Patrick wrote: "in his honor, I will be releasing his album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl. it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records ( @plas.teg ) a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short." Fans of Adam will already know that Adam released Latch Relay under the artist name Plas Teg in 2018.

In a separate post, Patrick wrote: "in 2018, Adam released “Latch Relay”. in typical Adam fashion, he did no advertising or marketing or promotion. it was always about the music for him. nothing else mattered. i ask that you listen to this album if you have not listened already. it is a masterpiece from a genius far beyond his time."

He also wrote: "i ask that you honor his legacy by listening to at least one song. my favorite is “Redwood Reverie”. please let me know yours." You can listen to 'Redwood Reverie' below and the entire album is currently available to stream and purchase on all platforms.

Adam also posted a photo of his brother playing music with the caption: "a genius. an absolute and undeniable genius. he would hate me calling him that, but he can’t stop me now. adam, if you’re pissed i’m calling you that, tough luck. try and stop me."

He then shared a video tribute with the caption: "Adam Perkins 1997 - forever and ever. I love you my brother. Always".

It's unclear exactly when Patrick will release Latch Relay on vinyl but we shall keep you posted with any updates.