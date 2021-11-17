Addison Rae has been named one of the top 10 female singers of all time

17 November 2021, 11:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Madonna, Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift were RIGHT there…

Addison Rae has been named one of the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time alongside Adele, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé. Yes, really.

Now, we all know Addison launched her career on TikTok but you could call her a triple threat: she can sing, dance and act. In August, Addison made her acting debut in Netflix's He's All That. And before that in March, she released her first single 'Obsessed'. The song didn't chart on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US but it did reach No. 15 on the Canadian Hot 100.

Well, that one song has now landed Addison on Barstool Sports' Power Ranking of the Top 10 Female Singers of All Time.

Addison Rae has been named one of the top 10 female singers of all time.
Addison Rae has been named one of the top 10 female singers of all time. Picture: Alamy, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon via YouTube

Addison comes in at No. 10 on the list, while Mariah Carey tops the ranking at No. 1. Whitney Houston comes in second and then it's JoJo, Lady Gaga, Arethra Franklin, Beyoncé, Ashlee Simpson, Tina Turner and Adele.

As you can imagine, the list has gone viral and everyone has strong opinions on Addison being placed on the list.

One person tweeted: "Addison Rae??? This might be the MOST disrespectful thing I've seen on this bird app." Another agreed, writing: "Y'all must be out your rabbit ass minds to be including fucking Addison Rae on any list with Beyoncé let alone a 'greatest female singers of all time' list."

Is Barstool trolling us all? Hm, possibly. However, the list states that the rankings were generated from "data gathered by the ULL".

You can't argue with science.

