What time does Adele release 30? Here's when the album comes out in your country

By Sam Prance

Adele's fourth studio album is finally here. Here's when and what time you can expect to stream and download 30.

Adele is back. After six years of waiting, she is ready to release her new album, but when does 30 come out where you live?

Last month (Oct 15), Adele made her highly-anticipated return to music. The 32-year-old star released 'Easy On Me', her first single since 'Water Under the Bridge' in 2016, and it immediately soared to the top of charts all around the world. Not only that, 'Easy On Me' broke the record for the most streams on Spotify in a day with over 24 million streams in total.

That same day, Adele announced that she would be releasing her new album 30 on November 19 and the day is finally here. What time does it come out though? Here's all the information you need to know about when Adele will be dropping 30.

Today (Nov 18), Adele's official page, Adele Access, took to social media to tweet: "30 - November 19th - midnight wherever you are." They then added: "Midnight EST - 9pm PST in the US." In other words, fans around the world won't have to wait for a simultaneous release because the album comes out at midnight local time.

This means that wherever you are, you will be able to stream and download the album at 12:00 AM in your country tonight. In other words, you can already purchase and listen to the album in New Zealand and it will become available in all other time zones over the next 24 hours.

Who did Adele work on 30 with?

Adele co-wrote the majority of 30 with her longterm collaborator Greg Kurstin, who has previously worked on hits like 'Hello' and 'Water Under the Bridge'. She also worked with Max Martin and Shellback on 'OMG', who were behind 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)', and teamed up with Inflo for the first time, who is best know for his work with Little Simz.

What is Adele's 30 tracklist?

1) Strangers By Nature

2) Easy on Me

3) My Little Love

4) Cry Your Heart Out

5) OMG

6) Can I Get It

7) I Drink Wine

8) All Night Parking (with Erroll Garner)

9) Woman Like Me

10) Hold On

11) To Be Loved

12) Love Is a Game

TARGET DELUXE EDITION

13) Wild Wild West

14) Can't Be Together

15) Easy on Me (with Chris Stapleton)

