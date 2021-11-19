Is Adele going on tour? Here's why you probably won't see 30 live

By Sam Prance

Adele is yet to announce any official tour dates for 30 but she has already got some special performances lined up.

Adele's fourth album 30 is finally here and there is already huge demand for a tour, but fans may have to wait a while for one.

Given that Adele is one of the most successful recording artists of all time, it's no surprise that people always want to watch her perform live. In fact, Adele is so popular that more than 2.9 million people paid for tickets to see the 32-year-old sing all of her hits on her Adele Live 2016 tour in support of her previous album 25. However, she hasn't toured live since then.

Naturally, people are begging for Adele to do a 30 tour. With that in mind, here's what she's said about taking it on the road.

Will Adele do a 30 tour?

Adele 30 Tour: Is Adele going on tour? Picture: Melted Stone, @adele via Instagram

Speaking on SiriusXM's Hits 1, Adele explained: "This album? No, probably not. I’d love to. I was actually desperate to tour, which for me is wild because I don’t like touring. I got into the swing of it last time and obviously I’ve gone up to stadiums. Without sounding spoiled, it’s easier because there’s less shows, you reach more people, you get to stay in place."

Adele then added: "It doesn’t sit right with me putting an album out this year and then touring it in 2023." While she didn't specify exactly why she won't tour, it seems likely that it's due to the complications of coronavirus restrictions and Adele wanting to spend time with her son.

Is Adele performing 30 live at all?

While there won't be a 30 tour, Adele is performing two one-off concerts in the UK. She will be performing in Hyde Park on July 1 and July 2 in 2022. Tickets for both dates have sold out though. Some are being resold but at much higher costs than the original tickets.

As it stands, Adele is yet to announce any more one-off live concerts in the UK, US or elsewhere but we shall update you if she does.

