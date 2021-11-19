What are Adele's My Little Love lyrics about? The meaning and her son's voicenotes explained

By Sam Prance

Adele fans are crying over the real voicenotes that she's included with her son in her 'My Little Love' lyrics.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Adele's fourth studio album is finally here and fans are sobbing over her heartbreaking 'My Little Love' lyrics and voicenotes.

Today (Nov 19), Adele released her highly anticipated new project 30. The record features the Number 1 single 'Easy On Me' and 11 brand new songs. From 'Strangers By Nature' to 'Love Is a Game', 30 explores Adele's split from her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, and her journey with divorce. There are also strikingly personal songs dedicated to her son Angelo.

One track that fans are already obsessed with is 'My Little Love'. People can't get over the lyrics and the real voicenotes in the song. With that in mind, here's what Adele's said about the meaning behind it and why the voicenotes had to be in it.

READ MORE: Adele claps back at people criticising her for her weight loss

Is Adele's son on My Little Love?

Adele My Little Love lyrics: Meaning and voicenotes explained. Picture: Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images, Disney Pixar

In 'My Little Love', Adele sings to Angelo in the wake of her divorce: "I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight / So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies / I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty / I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе."

In one voicenote, Angelo asks Adele: "Oi, I feel like you don't love me," and Adele says: "Why do you feel likе that?" Angelo then responds: "Do you like me?" and Adele reassures him: "You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"

Discussing the track with British Vogue, Adele explained that she was inspired by Tyler, the Creator and Skepta to include voicenotes in the song. She said: "I thought it might be a nice touch, seeing as everyone’s been at my door for the last 10 years, as a fan, to be like, Would you like to come in?"

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Adele revealed that she was anxious about being a good mother so she began recording her conversations with Angelo at night. She said: "It was unbearable and so if I started getting anxious about something I might or might not have said, I could just listen back to this and be like, ‘OK, I’m fine.’"

She continued: "I might not have been emotionally there all the time, but I never wasn’t there for him." She also said that 'My Little Love' is a song to show Angelo that she is "a layered and complicated woman with an identity outside of their relationship, who’s struggled and cried and hurt". He "needs to know everyone goes through it".

Naturally, the song is breaking fans all around the world. Here are just a few of the reactions.

Not my sis crying on the track!!!!! Chileeeeee the production the sound the instruments the talking omg My Little Love is IT pic.twitter.com/uD5lmVXPJY — ✨ (@heyjaeee) November 19, 2021

MY EMOTIONS WHILE LISTENING TO MY LITTLE LOVE OF #Adele pic.twitter.com/mj7GMeIIE0 — Hamster (@Hammiewave) November 18, 2021

me as soon as i heard adele’s child on ‘my little love’ 😭 #Adele30 pic.twitter.com/08ZIGDu8Gu — sara (@saraa_oz) November 19, 2021

Me after listening to the ending voice memo in my little love #Adele30 #adele pic.twitter.com/QXzn6EwPac — Nick Hanson (@nick_hanson35) November 19, 2021

There's no one quite like Adele.

Adele - My Little Love lyrics

VERSE 1

My little love

I see your eyes widen like an ocean

When you look at me so full of my emotions

I'm findin' it hard to be here sincerely

I know you feel lost, it's my fault completely

VOICENOTE

Adele: Tell me you love me

Angelo: I love you a million percent

VERSE 2

I don't recognise myself in the coldness of the daylight

So I ain't surprised you can read through all of my lies

I feel so bad to be here when I'm so guilty

I'm so far gone and you're the only one who can save mе

VOICENOTE

Angelo: Oi, I feel like you don't love me

Adele: Why do you feel likе that?

Angelo: Do you like me?

Adele: You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?

CHORUS

I'm holdin' on (Barely)

Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)

I'm holdin' on (Catch me)

Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)

VOICENOTE

Adele: Mummy's been having a lot of big feelings recently.

Angelo: Like how?

Adele: Just, like, mummy, I'm, I'm, the feeling that I have.

Adele: Like, um, I feel a bit confused.

Angelo: Why?

Adele: I don't know. And I feel like I don't really know what I'm doing.

Angelo: Oh, at all?

Adele: At all.

Angelo: And that would make me go...

VERSE 3

My little love

Tell me, do you, you feel the way my past aches?

When you lay on me, can you hear the way my heart breaks?

I wanted you to have everything I never had

I'm so sorry if what I've done makes you feel sad

VOICENOTE

Adele: I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me.

Adele: You're half me and you're half daddy.

Angelo: Oh.

CHORUS

I'm holdin' on (Barely)

Mama's got a lot to learn (It's heavy)

I'm holdin' on (Catch me)

Mama's got a lot to learn (Teach me)

OUTRO - VOICENOTE

I'm having a bad day, I'm having a very anxious day

I feel very paranoid, I feel very stressed

Um, I have a hangover, which never helps, but

I feel like today is the first day since I left him that I feel lonely

And I never feel lonely, I love being on my own

I always preferred being on my own than being with people

And I feel like maybe I've been, like, overcompensating

And being out and stuff like that to keep my mind off of him

And I feel like today, I'm home and I wanna be at home

I just wanna watch TV and curl up in a ball and

Be in my sweats and stuff like that, but I just feel really lonely

I feel a bit frightened that I might feel like this a lot

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race legends Peppermint and Jackie Cox talk about coming out in the age of AOL messenger, identifying as gender-expansive, finding your tribe and giving yourself permission to be who you really are. Listen on the player below.