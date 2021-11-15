Adele claps back at people criticising her for her weight loss

By Sam Prance

Adele says it’s "not her job" to validate how people feel about their bodies.

Adele has opened up about her weight loss and the reaction to it in a new interview and concert special with Oprah Winfrey.

Last night (Nov 14), Adele One Night Only aired on CBS. The one-off extravaganza saw Adele sing a selection of her biggest hits in front of an audience of famous stars including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Selena Gomez. The 32-year-old singer also used the event as an opportunity to debut three new songs from her highly-anticipated fourth studio album 30.

In between performances, Oprah interviewed Adele about 30, and Adele also addressed the backlash to her weight loss.

Speaking to Oprah about her weight loss, Adele explained: "I had the most terrifying anxiety attacks after I left my marriage. They paralysed me completely, and made me so confused because I wouldn't be able to have any control over my body."

Adele said going to the gym helped control her anxiety: "That really contributed towards me getting my mind right".

Adele then discussed the negative reaction to her weight loss. She said: "I'm not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career. I'm either too big or too small; I'm either hot or I'm not. But it's not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies."

Adele ended by saying: "I feel bad that it's made anyone feel horrible about themselves - but that's not my job. I'm trying to sort my own life out. I can't add another worry."

