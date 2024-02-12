Alicia Keys' husband Swizz Beatz defends her after voice crack during Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Woodrow Whyte

"We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history"

Alicia Keys is being defended by her husband, music producer Swizz Beatz, after she was roasted online for a voice crack at the start of her surprise performance during the Super Bowl Halftime performance.

Last night (Feb 11) the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers to claim their second Super Bowl win in two years. At least, that's what I'm told. Did I watch the game? No. Did I watch Usher's halftime performance? Absolutely.

As to be expected, Usher's halftime show was very iconic. Not only did he come through with an incredible setlist full of club hits and sex jams, treating us to full choreography (sometimes without his top), he also brought out several surprise guest stars, including Lil' Jon, Ludacris, will.i.am, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R and Alicia Keys.

Alicia Keys with Usher Super Bowl Halftime performance. Picture: Getty

However, despite killing her performance, Alicia's guest section got off to a shaky start.

After a few solo songs, Usher let Alicia take centre stage as his first guest. Appearing behind a bright red piano wearing a matching sparkly red ensemble, Alicia launched into one of her own biggest hits, 'If I Ain't Got You'. But as she started singing, her voice appeared to crack on the very first note.

The moment lasted less than a second, and after that she carried on her performance flawlessly. But that didn’t stop audiences online making fun of the moment.

We won’t post all memes in here but this post which includes a video, captioned “alicia find the keys girl” was indicative of the reaction online.

alicia find the keys girl https://t.co/g9mGwMiZq5 — janito (@yassnito) February 12, 2024

Thankfully, Alicia’s husband has waded in to defend her from the negativity.

Writing on Instagram, Swiss said: "Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium.

"Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats Usher and my love Alicia Keys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history."

Amen to that!

Alicia is yet to make a comment on the voice crack, we'll update you if she does.