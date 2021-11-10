Avril Lavigne's new song Bite Me sounds like old Avril and teenage me is losing it

By Sam Prance

The pop-punk princess is back with a new single with Travis Barker and Marshmello.

Avril Lavigne has returned to her pop-punk roots on her new single 'Bite Me' and fans are losing it over how nostalgic it is.

You don't have to be a pop-punk stan to know that the genre has had a renaissance this year. From Olivia Rodrigo topping the charts with her record-breaking kiss-off anthem 'Good 4 U', to Willow teaming up with Travis Barker on the smash-hit 'Transparent Soul', pop-punk is having a moment. Not to mention, Måneskin are now the biggest band in the world.

With that in mind, there's no better time than now for the original pop-punk princess to return, and Avril is officially back.

What are Avril Lavigne's 'Bite Me' lyrics about?

Avril Lavigne's new song Bite Me sounds like old Avril and teenage me is losing it. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS, DTA Records

Taking to social media last week (Nov 3), Avril exclaimed: "Let’s fuck shit up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?" The 37-year-old singer then confirmed that she has a new single called 'Bite Me' out later today (Nov 10) and that the Blink-182 drummer features on it with Marshmello.

Avril then released a snippet of 'Bite Me' on TikTok and it's safe to say that it's classic pop-punk Avril in the best way. Avril sings: "Yeah, you / You should've known better better than to fuck with someone like me / Yeah, you / Forever and ever, you're gonna wish I was your wifey / Should've held on, should've treated me right".

The song is essentially a perfect breakup banger with an instantly memorable scream-along chorus, and it's safe to say that everyone is living for it online. In a viral clip that's been viewed over 4 million times, one fan tweeted: "omg avril lavigne’s new song sounds so good". Another added: "Love it already".

omg avril lavigne’s new song sounds so good pic.twitter.com/gUdY6zs8zp — 2000s (@gwendalupe) November 6, 2021

SHE'S TAKING ME BACK https://t.co/8PAtsTrFEu — Your Thicc Amazon Bae 💦 (@stellaranebula) November 8, 2021

she truly hasn’t aged a day https://t.co/mXJ3CMIaDB — roks (@tinyntired) November 8, 2021

Love it already https://t.co/qLf1RkDNCN — 🗣️NEVER call my 🍯 a 📦!! (@Fiery_Untouched) November 8, 2021

ABSOLUTELY LIVING FOR THIS https://t.co/XsM9QTPZ1b — Liv ☠️🖤 (@herestoliving1) November 8, 2021

'Bite Me' is out on all platforms now and Avril will perform it live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight. Is everyone ready to rock out?

