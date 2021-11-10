Avril Lavigne's new song Bite Me sounds like old Avril and teenage me is losing it

10 November 2021, 11:50 | Updated: 10 November 2021, 17:32

By Sam Prance

The pop-punk princess is back with a new single with Travis Barker and Marshmello.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avril Lavigne has returned to her pop-punk roots on her new single 'Bite Me' and fans are losing it over how nostalgic it is.

You don't have to be a pop-punk stan to know that the genre has had a renaissance this year. From Olivia Rodrigo topping the charts with her record-breaking kiss-off anthem 'Good 4 U', to Willow teaming up with Travis Barker on the smash-hit 'Transparent Soul', pop-punk is having a moment. Not to mention, Måneskin are now the biggest band in the world.

READ MORE: Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne are releasing a pop-punk duet

With that in mind, there's no better time than now for the original pop-punk princess to return, and Avril is officially back.

What are Avril Lavigne's 'Bite Me' lyrics about?

Avril Lavigne's new song Bite Me sounds like old Avril and teenage me is losing it
Avril Lavigne's new song Bite Me sounds like old Avril and teenage me is losing it. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for MTV/ ViacomCBS, DTA Records

Taking to social media last week (Nov 3), Avril exclaimed: "Let’s fuck shit up! Just signed a record contract to Travis Barker’s record label DTA Records! Should I drop my first single next week?" The 37-year-old singer then confirmed that she has a new single called 'Bite Me' out later today (Nov 10) and that the Blink-182 drummer features on it with Marshmello.

Avril then released a snippet of 'Bite Me' on TikTok and it's safe to say that it's classic pop-punk Avril in the best way. Avril sings: "Yeah, you / You should've known better better than to fuck with someone like me / Yeah, you / Forever and ever, you're gonna wish I was your wifey / Should've held on, should've treated me right".

The song is essentially a perfect breakup banger with an instantly memorable scream-along chorus, and it's safe to say that everyone is living for it online. In a viral clip that's been viewed over 4 million times, one fan tweeted: "omg avril lavigne’s new song sounds so good". Another added: "Love it already".

'Bite Me' is out on all platforms now and Avril will perform it live for the first time on The Late Late Show with James Corden tonight. Is everyone ready to rock out?

Listen to ‘The Power of Little Mix’ podcast

Click the picture below to listen to 'The Power Of Little Mix' on Global Player, celebrating 10 years of one of the biggest girl groups of all time, with exclusive interviews with Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie, as well as their closest collaborators and inner circle.

The Power of Little Mix podcast
The Power of Little Mix podcast. Picture: PopBuzz

Trending on PopBuzz

The story of why Robin Williams was rejected from playing Hagrid and Lupin in Harry Potter

Robin Williams was rejected for two roles in the Harry Potter movies

News

Drag Race UK Scarlett Harlett on the Drag Race Yearbook

Drag Race UK's Scarlett Harlett addresses 'rushed' production rumours | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Ed Sheeran calls out his pop peers for "actively” wanting him to fail

Ed Sheeran calls out his pop peers for "actively” wanting him to fail

Ed Sheeran

The 'we will plant a tree for every pet picture' Instagram trend explained

Instagram's 'Plant 1 tree for every pet picture' trend explained: Is it a scam?

Viral

What do Medusa tattoos mean? The TikTok videos explained

What do Medusa tattoos mean? The TikTok videos explained

TikTok

Travis Scott sued by family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount after Astroworld

Travis Scott sued by family of 9-year-old Ezra Blount who is in a coma after being trampled at Astroworld

Travis Scott