Avril Lavigne is making a movie based on Sk8er Boi

By Sam Prance

Sk8er Boi: The Movie is being made in honour of the Avril Lavigne song's 20th anniversary.

Avril Lavigne has let slip that she is currently making a movie based on 'Sk8er Boi' in honour of the song's 20th anniversary.

You don't have to be an Avril Lavigne fan to know that 'Sk8er Boi' is one of the most iconic pop punk songs of ALL TIME. As soon as Avril released the song back in 2002, people all around the world fell in love with it. Listeners couldn't get enough of the story of a snobby ballet dancer who rejects a skateboarder only to regret it later in life when he becomes a rockstar.

The lyrics are so detailed that they deserve to be a film and now Avril is doing God's work by adapting 'Sk8er Boi' into one.

Discussing 'Sk8er Boi' on the She Is The Voice podcast, Avril teased: "A lot of people have been asking me to play this song on TV shows, it keeps getting brought back up." The 37-year-old superstar then revealed the big news: "And I’m actually going to turn this song into a film! And just take it to the next level." We need this movie and we need it now.

As for what the movie plot will be, it will take direct inspiration from the song: "In high school you have all these groups and cliques. It’s a missed opportunity at love. The skater’s in love with the preppy girl but she's too cool for him. Years later, she’s feeding the baby alone. She wishes she followed her heart not society's expectations."

Avril also said that 'Sk8er Boi' is still one of her "favourite songs to play live".

Day one Avril fans will already know that there were plans to turn 'Sk8er Boi' into a feature film back in 2003. Billboard even reported that Paramount Pictures had approached ER writer David Zabel to write the script. However, it was scrapped.

As it stands, there is no word yet on if Avril will star in the movie and who will play each role, but we'll keep you posted with any updates.

Who do you think should play the 'Sk8er Boi'?

