Bad Bunny new album release time: Here's what time Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana comes out

12 October 2023, 12:10

By Sam Prance

Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will be released on Friday 13th October. Here's when it comes out in your country.

We are hours away from Bad Bunny's fifth album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana - but what time does it come out?

Last year, Bad Bunny established himself as one of the biggest artists in the world with his blockbuster album Un Verano Sin Ti. Not only did it top the Billboard 200 for 13 weeks but it also became the first Spanish-language album to be nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys. Since then, the Puerto Rican star has been hard at work on his next project.

On Tuesday (Oct 10), Bad Bunny revealed that his brand new album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will be released worldwide on October 13th. The record is set to come out globally at midnight EDT. This means that the release times for Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will vary depending on which country you're based in.

As a result, we've put together a list of Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana release times in cities all around the world.

What time does Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana come out?

Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, Rimas Entertainment

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will be released globally on Friday, October 13th at 12AM Eastern Time (ET). When it's released in your country will depend on where you live in the world and what time zone you live in. Here are the Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana release times for a handful of major time zones, countries and cities:

  • United States (PT) - 9:00 PM, Oct 12th
  • United States (ET) - 12:00 AM
  • Canada - 12:00 AM (Toronto), 9:00 PM, Oct 12th (Vancouver)
  • Brazil (Rio De Janiero) - 1:00 AM
  • United Kingdom (BST) - 5:00 AM
  • Europe (Central European Time) - 6:00 AM
  • Europe (Eastern European Time) - 7:00 AM
  • South Africa (Cape Town, Central Africa Time) - 6:00 AM
  • India (New Delhi) - 9:30 AM
  • Indonesia (Jakarta) - 11:00 AM
  • Philippines (Manila) - 12:00 PM
  • Hong Kong - 12:00 PM
  • Singapore - 12:00 PM
  • Australia - 12:00 PM (Perth), 3:00 PM (Sydney)
  • Japan (Tokyo) - 1:00 PM
  • New Zealand (Auckland) - 5:00 PM

Find even more time zones here.

What does Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana mean? What is the tracklist?

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana means 'Nobody Knows What's Going to Happen Tomorrow' in Spanish. As it stands, Bad Bunny is yet to reveal much about the album. However, we do know that it's 22 songs long and features his previously released singles 'Where She Goes' and 'Un Preview'.

It's currently unclear who Bad Bunny has worked on the project with. However, 'Where She Goes' and 'Un Preview' both feature production credits from Bad Bunny's longterm collaborators MAG and Tainy. In other words, we expect to see multiple familar faces on the project.

Speaking to Vanity Fair in September, Bad Bunny teased that he's been "experimenting with a new musical mood" and the project is inspired by Spanish and English music from the 1970s. He also called it his most "personal" album yet.

It's currently unclear if Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana will have any collaborations or not.

