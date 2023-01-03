Bad Bunny defends throwing away phone of fan who invaded his personal space

3 January 2023, 11:40 | Updated: 3 January 2023, 16:24

By Sam Prance

"Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one."

Bad Bunny has spoken out after facing backlash for throwing away the phone of a fan who had invaded his personal space.

Yesterday (Jan 2), a video of Bad Bunny went viral in which he takes a phone out of one of his fan's hands and chucks it into a nearby body of water. In the video, which has since been viewed millions of times on TikTok and Twitter, a fan can be seen rushing up to Bad Bunny and shoving their phone in front of his face. Perturbed, Bad Bunny throws the fan's phone away.

Since the video went viral, viewers have been divided as to who is in the wrong. Some people have accused Bad Bunny of being disrespectful to his fans. Meanwhile, others have defended Bad Bunny and criticised the fan for failing to treat the beloved rapper like a human being. Now, Bad Bunny has released a statement in which he addresses the incident.

Bad Bunny defends throwing away the phone of a fan who invaded his personal space
Bad Bunny defends throwing away the phone of a fan who invaded his personal space. Picture: RIMAS Entertainment, @donfelixSPM via Twitter

Taking to Twitter (Jan 2), Bad Bunny called out the fan by tweeting: "La persona que se acerque a mi a saludarme, a decirme algo, o solo conocerme, siempre recibirá mi atención y respeto. Los que vengan a ponerme un cabrón teléfono en la cara lo consideraré como lo que es, una falta de respeto y así mismo lo trataré yo. #SINCOJONESMETIENE"

Translated in English, Bad Bunny's tweet means: "The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect. Those who come to put a phone in my face, I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it like one. #IDONTGIVEAFUCK".

Bad Bunny's tweet quickly received over 200,000 likes with many people arguing that he wasn't in the wrong.

As it stands, the fan who put their phone in Bad Bunny's face is yet to address the incident. We shall update you if they do.

News