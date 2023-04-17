Bad Bunny criticised after 'shady' Harry Styles moment during Coachella set

By Katie Louise Smith

"Why would you use such a big moment to shade an artist who’s never done ANYTHING bad to you."

Once again, Coachella szn is upon us. The first weekend of the California music festival took place this weekend (Apr 14-16), and there was plenty of incredible performances and viral moments.

Amongst the headliners this year was Bad Bunny, who made history as the first Latino solo artist to headline Coachella on Friday – and people still can't stop talking about his set.

But there was one particular moment from his set that has now gone viral on social media, thanks to a 'shady' tweet about Harry Styles that was shown on the screens during Bad Bunny's performance...

Bad Bunny divides fans with 'shady' Harry Styles moment at Coachella. Picture: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images, Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

During his performance of 'El Apagón' from his latest album Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny's visuals that were displayed behind him on the big screens showed a tweet that mentioned him alongside Harry. It wasn't shown only once either, the tweet was plastered multiple times across the screens.

The tweet, which plays into the popular 'Could Do vs. Couldn't Do' meme that praises the versatility of certain artists over others, reads: "goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon."

As soon as the tweet flashed up on the Coachella live-stream, fans began sharing screenshots of the exact moment. They also went looking for the original tweet but it appears to have been deleted by the user. (The username was not included in the image on the Coachella screens.)

Bad Bunny’s Coachella set displayed a tweet about Harry Styles on the screen:



“goodnight benito could do as it was but harry could never do el apagon” pic.twitter.com/JRh4lvixqF — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

Of course, Harry Styles fans have come to defend the singer and are wondering why the tweet was shown on screen at all, even if it was just a joke. One fan wrote: "Why would you use such a big moment to shade an artist who’s never done ANYTHING bad to you😭"

Others have been reacting to the surprising moment in the usual way: memes. Elsewhere, people have been arguing that the whole thing has been taken way to seriously, because Bad Bunny appears to be a fan of Harry anyway.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny attended one of Harry's Love on Tour shows, and even showed his love to Harry during his Carpool Karaoke session by singing 'As It Was'.

why would you use such a big moment to shade an artist who’s never done ANYTHING bad to you😭 — sar ☎️ (@moveharr) April 15, 2023

Me enjoying the bad bunny livestream then seeing that harry tweet on the screen pic.twitter.com/MlkRaTYCqe — ✨melina ✨ (@daydreamingmeli) April 15, 2023

Harry Styles’s fans attacking Bad Bunny for a tweet



Bad Bunny:

pic.twitter.com/vTWyc0MhUA — Access Bad Bunny (@AccessBadBunny) April 15, 2023

Bad Bunny is set to return to the stage at Coachella on Friday 21st April for the second weekend of the festival. Only time will tell if that tweet remains in his visuals.

