Bebe Rexha fan says he threw a phone at her because he thought it would be "funny"

By Sam Prance

"I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

Bebe Rexha's assaulter Nicolas Malvagna has stated that he threw a phone at her because he thought it would be "funny".

On Sunday (Jun 19), Bebe Rexha was injured after a fan threw a phone at her while she was performing on stage. In videos from the concert, you can see that the phone collides with Bebe's face. Bebe then falls to the ground before being rushed off stage. Bebe has since revealed that she's okay but the incident left her with a black eye and she had to get stitches.

Nicolas Malvagna was removed by security immediately after injuring Bebe and he's now told police he did it on purpose.

Bebe's show took place at the Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York and Nicolas, who is 27, was arrested and charged on site. In the aftermath, The Independent have received a copy of Nicolas' arraignment. According to the news outlet, Nicolas told a policer officer: I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny."

As a result of his actions, Nicolas now faces "two charges of assault, one charge of aggravated harassment, one charge of attempted assault and one charge of harassment". Nicolas is next due to appear in court on July 31st.

The Daily Mail has since reported that Nicolas works at a luxury dog kennel named K9 Resorts East Brunswick and Judy Gorski, who owns the kennel, has spoken out against Nicolas. She said: "My staff and I do not condone violence in any form, regardless of intent, and this action does not align with our values as a company."

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

As it stands, Bebe is yet to comment further on the incident other than an Instagram post and a TikTok video in which she shows fans her injury and says: "I'm good".

