The meaning behind Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch lyrics and all the cameos in the video

By Sam Prance

Everything you need to know about Bella Poarch's debut single including the Build a Bitch lyrics meaning and video cameos.

Bella Poarch has released her debut single and her 'Build a Bitch' lyrics and video are full of hidden meanings and cameos.

Fans of Bella Poarch will already know that the social media star is currently best-known for being one of the most-followed people on TikTok. As it stands, Bella is the third most-followed person on the video-sharing platform with over 63.8 million followers. A video of the 24-year-old star lip-syncing to Millie B's 'M to the B' is the most-liked video on TikTok ever.

Ever since Bella first rose to fame, she's been open about wanting to be a singer. Now, her first single 'Build a Bitch' is out. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the lyrics, video cameos and her upcoming album.

What do Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch lyrics mean?

'Build a Bitch' is a song in which Bella calls out men who expect women to be perfect Barbie dolls designed for them. In the chorus, Bella sings: "This ain't Build-A-Bitch / You don't get to pick and choose / Different ass and bigger boobs / If my eyes are brown or blue / This ain't Build-A-Bitch / I'm filled with flaws and attitude / So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you."

In the second verse, Bella adds: "Boys are always playing golf / Looking for thеir Barbie / They don't look like Kеn at all / Hardly have a heartbeat."

Bella co-wrote the song with Salem Ilese and Sub Urban who sing the viral TikTok hits 'Mad at Disney' and 'Cradles'.

Who cameos in Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch music video?

The 'Build a Bitch' video is set in a dystopian factory which creates men's ideal women in a similar fashion to Build-A-Bear. Bella is one of the factory's creations and she riots in the video and sets all the other women created by the factory free.

However, it's not just Bella who appears in the video. The visual features multiple other social media stars who Bella is friends with irl. The cameos are: Larray, ZHC, Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa, Dina, Sub Urban, Bretman Rock and Rakhim.

'Build a Bitch' is the first single from Bella Poarch's as-yet-untitled debut album.

Bella Poarch - 'Build a Bitch' lyrics

CHORUS

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)

VERSE 1

Bob the Builder broke my heart

Told me I need fixing

Said that I'm just nuts and bolts

Lotta parts were missing

Curvy like a cursive font

Virgin and a vixen

That's the kind of girl he wants

But he forgot

CHORUS

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three, ooh)

POST-CHORUS

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

VERSE 2

Boys are always playing golf

Looking for thеir Barbie

They don't look like Kеn at all

Hardly have a heartbeat

Need someone who falls apart

So he can play Prince Charming

If that's the kind of girl he wants

Then he forgot

CHORUS

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

You don't get to pick and choose

Different ass and bigger boobs

If my eyes are brown or blue

This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)

I'm filled with flaws and attitude

So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three)

POST-CHORUS

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-la