The meaning behind Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch lyrics and all the cameos in the video
14 May 2021, 11:37
Everything you need to know about Bella Poarch's debut single including the Build a Bitch lyrics meaning and video cameos.
Bella Poarch has released her debut single and her 'Build a Bitch' lyrics and video are full of hidden meanings and cameos.
Fans of Bella Poarch will already know that the social media star is currently best-known for being one of the most-followed people on TikTok. As it stands, Bella is the third most-followed person on the video-sharing platform with over 63.8 million followers. A video of the 24-year-old star lip-syncing to Millie B's 'M to the B' is the most-liked video on TikTok ever.
Ever since Bella first rose to fame, she's been open about wanting to be a singer. Now, her first single 'Build a Bitch' is out. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the lyrics, video cameos and her upcoming album.
What do Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch lyrics mean?
'Build a Bitch' is a song in which Bella calls out men who expect women to be perfect Barbie dolls designed for them. In the chorus, Bella sings: "This ain't Build-A-Bitch / You don't get to pick and choose / Different ass and bigger boobs / If my eyes are brown or blue / This ain't Build-A-Bitch / I'm filled with flaws and attitude / So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you."
In the second verse, Bella adds: "Boys are always playing golf / Looking for thеir Barbie / They don't look like Kеn at all / Hardly have a heartbeat."
Bella co-wrote the song with Salem Ilese and Sub Urban who sing the viral TikTok hits 'Mad at Disney' and 'Cradles'.
Who cameos in Bella Poarch's Build a Bitch music video?
The 'Build a Bitch' video is set in a dystopian factory which creates men's ideal women in a similar fashion to Build-A-Bear. Bella is one of the factory's creations and she riots in the video and sets all the other women created by the factory free.
However, it's not just Bella who appears in the video. The visual features multiple other social media stars who Bella is friends with irl. The cameos are: Larray, ZHC, Valkyrae, Mia Khalifa, Dina, Sub Urban, Bretman Rock and Rakhim.
'Build a Bitch' is the first single from Bella Poarch's as-yet-untitled debut album.
Bella Poarch - 'Build a Bitch' lyrics
CHORUS
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (Yeah)
VERSE 1
Bob the Builder broke my heart
Told me I need fixing
Said that I'm just nuts and bolts
Lotta parts were missing
Curvy like a cursive font
Virgin and a vixen
That's the kind of girl he wants
But he forgot
CHORUS
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three, ooh)
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
VERSE 2
Boys are always playing golf
Looking for thеir Barbie
They don't look like Kеn at all
Hardly have a heartbeat
Need someone who falls apart
So he can play Prince Charming
If that's the kind of girl he wants
Then he forgot
CHORUS
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
You don't get to pick and choose
Different ass and bigger boobs
If my eyes are brown or blue
This ain't Build-A-Bitch (A bitch)
I'm filled with flaws and attitude
So if you need perfect, I'm not built for you (One, two, three)
POST-CHORUS
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la, la-la-la-la-la-la-la