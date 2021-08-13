Bella Poarch opens up about her experience of sexual assault in Inferno lyrics and video

By Sam Prance

"I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went."

Bella Poarch is back with a new single and the meaning behind her 'Inferno' lyrics and music video is incredibly powerful.

Earlier this year (May 14), Bella Poarch released her debut single 'Build a Bitch'. The TikTok star became an instant success in the music industry with 'Build a Bitch' charting in the US, UK and all around the world. The single was co-written by Sub Urban, and Bella has just released its follow-up. Her second single is a collaboration with Sub Urban named 'Inferno'.

READ MORE: Bella Poarch cut James Charles from her Build a Bitch video

Now, Bella has opened up about the inspiration behind 'Inferno' in a candid post about her experience of sexual assault.

What are Bella Poarch's Inferno lyrics about?

In a pinned comment under the 'Inferno' video, Bella writes: "As a victim of sexual assault, this song and video mean a lot to me. This is something I haven’t been ready to share with you just yet. It’s very hard for me to talk about. But I’m ready now. I decided to express myself by creating a song and video with Sub Urban based on how I wished my experience went. It’s a fantasy I wish was true. I’m looking forward to sharing this with you all."

The video sees two men try to take advantage of a drunk Bella in a hotel bar. However, she's not actually drunk. She then traps them in an elevator and tortures them with various powers before freezing them to death with help from Sub Urban.

In the chorus, Bella sings: "No halo / Baby, I'm the reason why Hell's so hot / Inferno".

just a reminder once bella poarch’s mv comes out !!! be respectful ! pic.twitter.com/HtQe6yDc82 — ⁉️ (@valkorps) August 13, 2021

'Inferno' is the second taste of Bella's as yet untitled debut project. We can't wait to see what she does next.

Sub Urban & Bella Poarch - 'Inferno' lyrics

CHORUS: Bella Poarch

No halo

Baby, I'm the reason why Hell's so hot

Inferno

Baby, I'm the reason why bad's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so

VERSE 1: Sub Urban

Terribly terrible, she's the villain

One as sweet as caramel, she's my saint

Think I'm getting butterflies, but it's really

Something telling me to run away

CHORUS: Bella Poarch

No halo

Baby, I'm the reason why Hell's so hot

Inferno

Baby, I'm the reason why bad's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so

BRIDGE: Bella Poarch

Na-na-na-na-na-na, yeah, yeah, yeah

Na-na-na-na-na-na, yeah

That's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so

VERSE 2: Sub Urban

Manic like a chandelier, crack the ceiling

Marie Antoinette 'cause she's lost her head

Falling for exteriors, as appealing

As they might be, I know I'm afraid

CHORUS: Bella Poarch

No halo

Baby, I'm the reason why Hell's so hot

Inferno

Baby, I'm the reason why bad's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so

OUTRO: Bella Poarch

Ah, ah

Ah, ah, ah, ah

Ah, ah

That's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so

Na-na-na-na-na-na, yeah, yeah, yeah

Na-na-na-na-na-na, yeah

That's so fun, Hell's so hot

Oh-so hot