Big Sean claims he has grown two inches this year in new video

By Sam Prance

Big Sean has become Bigger Sean and here's how he did it.

Big Sean has revealed that he's grown two inches in the past year after working on increasing his height with a chiropractor.

There's no denying that we, as a society, have a fascination with height. The internet regularly loses it when we find out that someone is much taller or smaller than we realised. Whether it's cartoon legends like Peppa Pig allegedly being over 7 feet tall, or teen icons like JoJo Siwa being the exact same height as stars like Brendon Urie, we all love a height headline.

Now, Big Sean, who is 33-years-old, has just let slip that he's managed to grow two inches taller and here's how he did it.

How tall is Big Sean?

How tall is Big Sean? Big Sean reveals how he grew two inches in the past year. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, @bigsean via Instagram

Until recently, Big Sean has reportedly been 5 feet 8 inches tall but the rapper now claims that he is 5 feet 10 inches tall. In a recent Instagram story, Big Sean opened up about his new height. The superstar posted a video of him standing next to one of his friends, who is 5 feet 10, showing off how they are no the same height as each other.

Big Sean captioned the post: "How da fuck I grow 2 inches? Chiropractor for a year straight twice a week, that’s how". He then went on to add: "Straight Spine thas how. I’m laughing cause it’s real." For anyone doubting Big Sean's comments, there is scientific proof that a chiropractor can help you grow by straightening your spine.

Why is Big Sean called Big Sean?

Speaking to E! News about how he got his stage name, Big Sean said: "People think it's for all the wrong reasons. Growing up in Detroit, I had a mentor, his name was Sean. In the neighborhood, he was somebody who kept the kids on a positive note. He was like, 6'8" and I was like 11, 12 years old so I was like 4'8".

He then revealed: "Just to be funny, I said, 'You guys gotta call me Big Sean and him Little Sean.'"