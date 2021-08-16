Big Time Rush release snippet of first new music in over eight years

16 August 2021, 11:18 | Updated: 16 August 2021, 11:27

By Sam Prance

Big Time Rush are also going on a headline tour at the end of the year.

Big Time Rush are officially back and they are not just going on a reunion tour. The boy band are releasing brand new music.

Last year (Apr 21), Big Time Rush announced their return. Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan reunited for the first time since 2014. The boys remained quiet for the rest of the year on social media but last month (Jul 19), they confirmed that they are going on tour at the end of 2021. The quartet will be performing live together in New York and Chicago this December.

Now, the group have begun teasing what else they have planned for this year. They just released a snippet of a new song.

Are Big Time Rush releasing new music?

Big Time Rush release snippet of first new music in over eight years
Big Time Rush release snippet of first new music in over eight years. Picture: HENNING KAISER, @bigtimerush via Instagram

It's official. Big Time Rush are working on new music. Last week (Aug 12), Carlos posted an Instagram story with the caption "ready to make some new music?" and he tagged Kendall, James and Logan. The group then shared a video of them all in the studio together and to make things even more exciting the boys have now teased a short clip of a brand new song.

Yesterday (Aug 15), Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all appeared in an Instagram live together and they played a segment of one of their new songs for fans to here. In the track, all four boys can be heard harmonising the line: "Not giving you up, not giving you up" on repeat. In other words, it looks like a new single called 'Not Giving You Up' is coming.

As it stands, it's unclear when the song will come out and what else the boys have been working on but we'll let you know as soon as we know more.

Are you excited for new Big Time Rush music?

