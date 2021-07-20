Big Time Rush reunion tour: Tickets, prices, presale and everything you need to know

By Sam Prance

Big Time Rush are officially back and the band are going on a live reunion tour.

It's official. After months of teasing, Big Time Rush have confirmed that they are back together and going on a reunion tour.

Last year (Apr 21), Big Time Rush sent fans into meltdown by announcing their return. Kendall, James, Carlos and Logan all reunited on social media. The band posted an official reunion video which ended with Carlos saying: "We love you guys so much. Spread that love, spread that aloha and who knows... a lot to look forward to at the end of this. See you soon."

READ MORE: Big Time Rush is now available to watch on Netflix

However, with the coronavirus pandemic still looming large all of 2020, the band didn't announce anything... until now. Last week (Jul 13), the boys changed all of their social media icons to a red circle and now they've revealed that they are going on tour in December. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the Big Time Rush Live! tour.

Where are Big Time Rush going on tour?

Big Time Rush Live! reunion tour: Tickets, prices, presale and everything you need to know. Picture: Columbia Records, Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

When are Big Time Rush going on tour?

Taking to social media yesterday (Jul 19), Big Time Rush released a video announcing that they're going on their first tour as a band since 2014. They captioned the video: "WE ARE BACK! It’s been a minute, but we couldn’t be more excited to see you! Lets make up for lost time."

They then revealed that the tour will be starting with two dates:

December 15th at the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois

December 18th at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, New York

It's currently unclear if they intend to add more dates and any international concerts but we shall keep you posted with updates.

Is there a Big Time Rush presale?

At the end of their announcement, Big Time Rush wrote: "Don’t forget to sign up for first access to pre-sale tickets!" To do so, all you have to do is visit bigtimerushofficial.com and click on "Sign Up Now!" underneath the pre-sale banner on the main page. Then enter your name, email address and home address and you'll be sent a pre-sale code.

When do Big Time Rush tickets go on sale?

The Big Time Rush Live! presale begins on Ticketmaster on Wednesday, Jul 21 at 10:00 am CDT and ends at 10:00pm CDT. The general sale then begins on Ticketmaster on Friday, Jul 23 at 11:00 am CDT until all tickets sell out. In other words, you can buy tickets tomorrow.

How much do Big Time Rush tickets cost?

Prices for the Big Time Rush tickets will vary depending on where you're seeing them and what kind of seats the venue offers. For the Chicago date, they will be between $29.50 and $69.50 with fees and for New York, they will be between $59.50 and $79.50 with fees.

As it stands, Big Time Rush are yet to announce if they'll be releasing new music. However, there are already fan theories that they're doing a reboot of their Nickelodeon show. We'll keep you posted with any announcements.