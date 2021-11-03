Britney Spears says the conservatorship was her mother's idea in deleted Instagram post

By Sam Prance

Britney Spears called out Lou Taylor and her mother Lynne Spears for their involvement in her conservatorship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Britney Spears has opened up about how her conservatorship began and confirmed that her mother came up with the idea.

In June, Britney Spears gave her first public statement about her conservatorship in court. Speaking to Los Angeles probate judge, Brenda Penny, Britney spoke out against the abuse she's experienced at the hands of her father, her family and her team under the conservatorship, in which her career and assets have all been controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

During the hearing, Britney revealed that she has been forced to tour, medicated against her will and even prevented from having children. Since then, Judge Penny has suspended Jamie as Britney's conservator and she will hold a hearing on November 12 to terminate the conservatorship officially.

Now, Britney has called out her mother and former manager Lou Taylor for their involvement in her conservatorship.

READ MORE: Britney Spears says her dad "should be in jail" following conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears reveals her mother was actually responsible for her conservatorship. Picture: @britneyspears via Instagram, Steve Granitz/WireImage

Last night (Nov 2), Britney shared a now-deleted Instagram post in which she wrote: "The moment I SMILE and I realise I haven’t in a very long time !!!! My mum gets so CONCERNED and says ‘You’re acting weird … what’s wrong with you ???’ I say ‘Hi, my name is Britney Spears … nice to finally meet you !!!’"

She then added: "Before I go any further, forgive me in advance …. It’s been 13 years and I’m a little rusty !!!! It was a family business before … it’s no longer that anymore !!!! I was BORN today cause I get to SMILE … so thank you for exiting out of my life and finally allowing me to live mine !!!!"

Britney continued: "Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back …. she secretly ruined my life and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it."

She also wrote: "Take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go fuck yourself! You know exactly what you did ... my dad is not smart enough to ever think of a conservatorship... but tonight I will smile knowing that I have a new life ahead of me !!!"

SHE BETTER TALK HER SHIT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/LZtk4Wz5km — jam (@fcknjam) November 3, 2021

Britney deleted the comments shortly after posting it but it has since circulated widely on social media, with many people calling out Lynne for her mistreatment of her daughter and sending love and support to Britney.

