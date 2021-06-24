Britney Spears says her dad "should be in jail" following conservatorship abuse

By Sam Prance

Britney Spears has spoken publicly about her conservatorship at length for the first time in a new statement.

Britney Spears has opened up about the abuse she has experienced under her conservatorship and asked a judge to end it.

After making multiple private attempts to end her 13-year-long conservatorship in recent years, Britney Spears gave her first public statement about it in court yesterday (Jun 10). Speaking to Los Angeles probate judge, Brenda Penny, Britney spoke out against the abuse she's experienced at the hands of her father, her family and her team under the conservatorship.

In the conservatorship, Britney's career and assets are all controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. During the hearing, Britney revealed that she has been forced to tour, medicated against her will and even prevented from having children.

Britney Spears opens up about conservatorship abuse in public statement. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage, Denise Truscello/BSLV/Getty Images for Brandcasting, Inc

Britney opened her statement by explaining that she was worried to return to court after her previous requests to put an end the conservatorship were denied. She said: "I'll be honest with you. I haven’t been back to court in a long time, because I don’t think I was heard on any level when I came to court the last time."

Britney then revealed: "I was on tour in 2018. I was forced. My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney, and by contract, my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship, I couldn’t even get my own attorney."

Britney went on to say that she was also forced to sign up to a new Las Vegas residency against her will. However, when she refused to do a dance move in rehearsals, she was put "on lithium". She said: "Not only did my family not do a goddamn thing, my dad was all for it. He approved all of it."

Britney said that Jamie then cancelled the residency and forced her to go to an abusive rehab facility. "They watched me change every day, naked, morning, noon and night. My body – I had no privacy door for my room."

Speaking about her happiness, Britney said: "I’ve lied and told the whole world 'I’m OK and I’m happy.' It’s a lie. I thought if I said that enough maybe I might become happy, because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised. I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane. And I’m depressed. I cry every day.

"I don’t know how the state of California can have all this written in court documents and do absolutely nothing. My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship and my management, who played a huge role in punishing me when I said no, ma’am, they should be in jail.

"I didn’t want to say any of this to anybody, to the public, because I thought people would make fun of me or laugh at me and say, 'She’s lying, she’s got everything, she’s Britney Spears.'"

Britney then added: "I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have any more children.

"I just want my life back. And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough. All I want is to own my money, for this to end, and my boyfriend to drive me in his fucking car. And I would honestly like to sue my family. I also would like to be able to share my story with the world, and what they did to me.

"The main reason why I’m here is because I want to end the conservatorship without having to be evaluated."

It's currently unclear how the court will respond to Britney's statement and requests. Her next hearing is July 14. In the meantime, we encourage you to read her full statement. No one deserves to be abused like this.