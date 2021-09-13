Britney Spears gets engaged to Sam Asghari and he confirms prenup plans

By Sam Prance

Sam Asghari proposed to Britney Spears five years after they originally began dating.

Britney Spears is officially engaged. Her long-term boyfriend Sam Asghari proposed to her on Sunday and Britney said yes.

Taking to her Instagram page last night (Sep 12), Britney Spears shared a cute video announcing her engagement. In the clip on social media, Britney can be seen posing with her fiancé Sam Asghari and showing off her gorgeous new ring. Britney captioned the photo: "I can’t fucking believe it." Sam also posted a pic with Britney wearing the ring on his Instagram.

Since Britney shared the video, it's been liked by over two million people with many congratulating the engaged couple.

READ MORE: Britney Spears says her dad "should be in jail" following conservatorship abuse

Britney Spears gets engaged and Sam Asghari confirms he’s signed a prenup. Picture: Jeffrey Mayer / Alamy Stock Photo, @britneyspears via Instagram

Multiple celebrities also left comments celebrating the news. Paris Hilton commented: "Congratulations love!! So happy for you! Welcome to the club," and Michelle Visage wrote: "CONGRATULATIONS."

Sam is a model and personal trainer, who Britney first met on the set of her 'Slumber Party' music video. The couple have been smitten with each other ever since.

One of the most popular comments under Britney's post came from Octavia Spencer. She wrote: "Make him sign a prenup," and the comment currently has over 17,000 likes. Given that Britney's conservatorship looks set to finally end, it seems that many people are hoping that she never loses control of her assets and finances again.

Confirming that he will sign a prenup, Sam responded "100" to Octavia. He also joked on his Instagram Stories by writing: "Thank you everyone who is concerned about the prenup! Of course we're getting iron clad prenup to protect my jeep and shoe collection in case she dumps me one day."

Congratulations Sam and Britney!